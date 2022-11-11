The statement was made the day after the market reacted to PT’s speech in the announcement of members of the transition team

the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), said this Friday (11.Nov.2022) on his profile on social networks that he must “respect those who think differently”.

“Let’s respect those who don’t think like we do. That’s what democracy is. We will together recover a Brazil for all. And I ask for your help to do that.”said the PT in his profile on twitter🇧🇷

The publication was made a day after the market reacted to PT’s speech on economic issues in the new government.

The president-elect defended the change of some economic concepts, such as “spent🇧🇷 The market reacted with pessimism.

Lula questioned the spending cap rule and criticized what he called the search for fiscal responsibility at the expense of the poorest.

“Why are people forced to suffer to ensure this country’s fiscal responsibility? Why do they say all the time that it is necessary to cut expenses, make a surplus, meet the spending ceiling?”, said.

After the statement, the dollar soared and closed the day close to R$5.40, up 4.09%. The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) ended with a drop of 3.35%, at 109,775.46 points.

Later, Lula stated that the Brazilian financial market is “sensitive” and stayed 🇧🇷nervous for nothing”.

“The market is nervous for nothing. I have never seen a market as sensitive as ours. It’s funny that this market wasn’t so nervous in Bolsonaro’s 4 years”, said Lula as he left the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) in Brasília, seat of the transitional government.

Watch (23s):