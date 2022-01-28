from Laura Cuppini

The analysis of the professor of Epidemiology at the State University of Milan: at the end of February we should have about 10 thousand cases a day, that is ten times less than now

The numbers of the pandemic are decreasing slightly. Professor Carlo La Vecchia, full professor of Epidemiology at the State University of Milan, are you ready to breathe a sigh of relief?



We have to hold on for a little longer, but not long. Omicron has a very wide diffusion: according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, it would have infected 60% of the world population. If we add the quota of vaccinated, in Italy we should exceed 95% of people at least partially immune. Officially, the infected with Omicron, which began its ascent in mid-December, are 5 million, but we can assume that they are well over double considering that many positives are asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic and only for a few days.

Omicron less lethal?



Yes, we cannot accurately calculate the impact of vaccination but the number of deaths remained low even in areas with extremely low coverage, such as Africa (where coverage is 11%). It is estimated that, with the previous variants, the deaths were one in every hundred positive. With Omicron they have dropped to one in every thousand positives.

What will happen in the next few weeks?





The number of new daily infections increased rapidly until mid-January, then there was a stalemate and a slow decline began on the 20th, which should intensify in the second half of February. We still have high numbers: 150,000 cases per day (weekly average) and therefore prudential measures must be maintained, even at an individual level, for the next few weeks. it is important to travel this last stretch in safety. It is a question of resisting a month: at the end of February we should have about 10 thousand cases a day, or 10 times less than what happens now, with a further drop in March. The pressure on hospitals and deaths will also decrease, with a delay of about two to three weeks compared to the number of infections. At Easter, hopefully, we should be out of this pandemic cycle that has been with us for more than two years.

Is there a risk that, once Omicron’s spread is reduced, Delta will rise again?

It may persist, but Delta is also unlikely to be with us for long. Unlike Omicron, she is well covered by vaccines. We cannot rule out the appearance of other variants, but this is unlikely in the short term, given the widespread immunity given by vaccines and Omicron. The virus will not go away, but its impact from March on will remain marginal for a long time.

Why are containment measures still needed?

During the rise of Omicron the limitations (masks, spacing, green pass) made it possible to spread over a longer time the effects of the peak of a variant that we can define “irrepressible”, limiting the stress on healthcare facilities: today we still have about 20 thousand hospitalized, who occupy 30% of the available beds.