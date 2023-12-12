The final duel

Exactly two years ago, in the evocative setting of Abu Dhabi, Formula 1 was experiencing one of the most exciting, controversial and still discussed pages of its history. The Yas Marina circuit was in fact the scene of the final challenge to win the world title between Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappenwho reached the final race of the season tied in points and after a year full of controversies and clashes – on and off the track – both between the two antagonistic drivers and between their respective teams, Mercedes And Red Bull.

We arrived at the meeting in the Emirates returning from a week of fierce discussions linked to the very hard contacts that had occurred between Hamilton and Verstappen in the race in Saudi Arabia, won by the Englishman over the Dutchman after an all-out battle which had led the then #33 to collect two penalties. Nothing that had already happened in the year between Silverstone, Monza, Jeddah and in many other races, however, it would have been comparable to what would have been seen in the crazy initial and especially final stages of the Abu Dhabi race.

We decided to retrace those incredible 58 laps that closed the season by relying on the most important radio communications exchanged by the two title contenders with their respective pit walls and also to the frenetic messages exchanged between the two team principals – Christian Horner And Toto Wolff – the sporting directors and the Race Direction, then led by the Australian Michael Masi.

The 'radio commentary' of the race

Lap 1/58 – Verstappen, overtaken by Hamilton at the start, attacks his rival in turn 6. To avoid contact, the Englishman cuts the chicane and maintains first position.

Verstappen: “He must give the position back.”



Hamilton: “He pushed me off the track.”

Peter Bonnington [ing.Hamilton]: “Yes, received. We're okay with the gap that exists now.”

Round 2/58

Verstappen: “…he just cut the curve.”



Michael Masi [Race Director]: “Jonathan speaks”

Jonathan Wheatley [d.s. Red Bull]: “So, I saw it again now: Max is in front at the apex of the curve, stays on the track…”.

Masi: “Jonathan, he forced it out. This is why we asked him [a Hamilton] to return all the advantage”.

Wheatley: “Lewis left the track and…oh, you told him to give the whole advantage back.”

Masi: “The whole advantage had already been given back before the end of the first lap.”

Round 3/58

Gianpiero Lambiase [ing. Verstappen]: “Ok Max. Keep your head down. No investigation into cutting chicanes. All the advantage he gained in terms of gap would have been returned.”

Verstappen: “This is incredible”.

Lap 11/58

Bonnington: “Great laps Lewis. He continues like this, continues to keep the pressure high.”

Lap 12/58

Verstappen: “The rear tires are really struggling.”

Lap 13/58

Lambiase: “Box, stop confirmed Max. Box”.

Lap 14/58

Bonnington: “Box, box Lewis. Box”.

Lap 19/58 – Perez doesn't stop and takes the lead of the race. He is told to try to slow down Hamilton.

Hugh Bird [ing. Perez]: “Save the tires for now, we'll need them. We'll try to slow down Hamilton, think about where it's best to do it.”

Round 20/58

Bird: “Okay, slow it down, slow it down. Press 'hold' in turn 12 if necessary. Slow him down on that stretch.”



Hamilton: “This is dangerous driving guys.”

Lap 21/58

Toto Wolff: “Michael, it's a bit dangerous. Can you send him a warning?”.

Masi: “For now they're competing, Toto. It's a tough battle.”

Bird: “Okay, give Max the DRS. Slow down, slow down. Max has DRS. Let Max pass now. You were epic.”

Verstappen: “Checo is a legend.”

Lambiase: “A real animal.”

Bonnington: “Verstappen is behind now.”

Round 28/36

Hamilton: “It is long [arrivare alla fine] for these tires though.”

Lap 36/58 – Problems for Giovinazzi who stops along the track. Enter the Virtual Safety Car.

Lambiase: “VSC out, box. Stop confirmed Max”.



Bonnington: “Stay out, stay out.”

Lap 37/58

Hamilton: “Will we be in trouble now that it has stopped?”.

Bonnington: “He will have to gain eight tenths per lap to catch us. Just keep this in mind.”

Hamilton: “Leaving me out is a bit of a risk, isn't it?”.

Bonnington: “The potential risk of losing the position was too high Lewis.”

Lap 41/58

Hamilton: “I won't be able to keep this pace until the end.”

Bonnington: “Yes Lewis, received. But we should both be in the process of degradation.”

Round 53/58 – Latifi on the wall. The Safety Car enters.

Lambiase: “Max, there is a yellow flag at turn 14. A car completely in the middle of the road, debris everywhere”.

Lambiase: “Safety Car. Positive delta”.

Lambiase: “Hold on to Turn 14. Box. Stop confirmed. Strat 12 in pit lane”.



Bonnington: “Double yellow flag exiting turn 4. Turn 14, sorry. Turn 14. Stay left, stay left. Safety Car. Safety Car. Keep the delta positive.”

Hamilton: “Shit. I can not stop?”.

Bonnington: “Negative”.

Lap 54/58

Verstappen: “How many laps remain?”.

Lambiase: “Four laps, including this one.”



Hamilton: “This is amazing guys.”

Hamilton: “What is the situation behind it?”.

Bonnington: “So: the situation is that Verstappen has stopped. He had a 'free' pit stop. We would have lost our position. There will be four laps left when you cross the finish line. The group has to regroup and then they have to split the cars. So it might not start again.”

Hamilton: “Oh shit. So he's right behind me?”.

Bonnington: “It will be when they have sorted out all the order [di classifica]”.

Hamilton: “With new tires?”.

Bonnington: “Received Lewis. We would have lost our position if we had stopped.”

Hamilton: “The Safety Car is going too slow.”

Bonnington: “Stay to the left, away from debris.”

Lap 55/58

Hamilton: “The Safety Car must increase the pace”.

Bonnington: “Received”.

Bonnington: “The group still needs to regroup”.

Hamilton: “The Safety Car must accelerate. It's not at full speed on the straight.”

Bonnington: “Received Lewis.”

Hamilton: “The Safety Car is not performing at its best on the straights.”

Bonnington: “Received Lewis. I understand”.

Hamilton: “How many cars are there among us?”.

Bonnington: “Stay to the left. Five cars. The group has not yet come together.”

Hamilton: “How many laps are left?”.

Bonnington: “There will be three when you cross the finish line.”

Lap 56/58 – Masi does not allow the lapped riders to catch up with the leaders.

Verstappen: “Dubbed people should get out of the way. They should split up.”

Lambiase: “Yes, they will as soon as the message arrives.”

Lambiase: “Stay on track Max. These lapped cars have now received permission to split. Stay in line and let them go…No! Excuse me. Erase everything. Lapped cars will not be allowed to double.”

Verstappen: “Yes obviously. Typical decision.”

Lambiase: “It's a classic!”.

Verstappen: “I'm not surprised, haha.”



Bonnington: “Lapped cars can split now. So don't sway but stay on course.”

Bonnington: “No sorry. They won't split. They won't split the cars.”

Bonnington: “We believe they could restart the race this way.”

Hamilton: “There is still debris on the ground.”

Bonnington: “Received Lewis.”



Christian Horner [a Masi]: “Michael, I'm Christian. Why do we have these lapped cars in the middle?”.

Masi: “Give me… why Christian… just give me a second. My main goal is to remove the accident.”

Horner : “You only need one race lap.”

Masi: “Yes”.

Wheatley: “Obviously, the lapped cars, you don't have to let them go right away…to make sure they get to the back of the pack.”

Masi: “Understood”.

Wheatley: “You just have to let them go…”

Masi: “Understood. Just give us a second.”

Wheatley: “And then we will have a competition.”

Masi: “Understood”.

Lap 57/58 – Masi allows the lapped riders to double up.

Lambiase: “Keep working the tires.”

Lambiase: “Then, all the cars in front of you will pass Hamilton. All the others behind will maintain their position.”

Lambiase: “Everyone up to Vettel was given permission to overtake Hamilton.”

Lambiase: “The Safety Car is back on this lap. Mode 1, Strat 1”.

Lambiase: “That's all. Think only about the things you need.”

Lambiase: “Safety Car in turn 14. We start racing again from the line”.

Lambiase: “Safety Car in Turn 15”.



Bonnington: “Keep working the tires.”

Bonnington: “When you cross the line there will be five laps between you and second place.”

Bonnington: “Norris is the back car. He has medium tires that are seven laps old”.

Bonnington: “Now they allowed cars to pass.”

Bonnington: “They let four cars pass.”

Bonnington: “The Safety Car is back on this lap.”

Bonnington: “Prepare your tires. Strat 5. You will have the overtake button on each of the straights. There's one lap to go.”

Bonnington: “Safety Car in Turn 15 now.”



Wolff: “Michael… Michael, this isn't right. Michael, that's not fair at all. It's not fair at all.”

Lap 58/58

Lambiase: “Watch out for the swaying. Watch out for the waves, stay on course now.”

Lambiase: “Go light on turn 14”.



Wolff: “No Michael! No! This is not fair at all.”



Hamilton: “Guys are manipulating her!”.

After Race

Albon: “Oh my god Max!!!!!”

Verstappen: “Wahhhhhhhh.”

Albon: “You are world champion!!!!”.

Verstappen: “OMG!!!! Yeeehhh!! Yay!! OMG!”.

Horner: “Max Verstappen, you are the world champion!. The world champion.”

Albon: “Dude you absolutely deserve it. Absolutely. You were out of luck! Not even a little!”.

Lambiase: “Max, we are so proud of you!”.

Verstappen: “Oh my god guys. I love you so much.”

Horner: “Max you drove like a champion all year. You deserve it! We needed a little luck. You had it and you made it happen. And we love you. We absolutely fucking love you.”

Verstappen: “This is absolutely amazing guys. Can we do it again for another 10-15 years together?”.

Lambiase: “Stay on the trail, Max. Stay on the trail. Man, all season they've been trying to bring you down. For the whole season. The only bit of luck. A little piece of luck.”

Verstappen: “It all came down to the last lap. Incredible”.

Lambiase: “Enjoy it friend.”

Verstappen: “Should I stay on track?”.

Lambiase: “Stay on track. Do what you have to do”.

Bonnington: “I'm speechless Lewis. Completely speechless.”

Bonnington: “We would be expected to go to the Lewis grid.”

Wolff: “Michael”.

Masi: “Tell me Toto”.

Wolff: “You have to restore the ranking to the previous lap. This is not right”.

Masi: “Toto?”.

Wolff: “Yes?”

Masi: “They're called car races, okay?”.

Wolff: “Excuse me?”.

Masi: “We came to a car race.”