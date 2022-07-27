European and Latin American leaders meeting in Brussels (Belgium) in June 2015. Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

The European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean are natural partners that share values, as I was able to confirm during my trip to Ecuador and Panama in June. We are united by shared history, culture, languages ​​and strong business ties. In March, at the United Nations General Assembly, we jointly condemned Russia’s unjustified attack on Ukraine.

Both Europe and Latin America have suffered great damage due to the covid-19 pandemic and now we are being affected by the consequences of Russia’s aggression, with food and energy prices on the rise, as well as inflation. . These negative impacts need to be addressed together, as partners who share values.

The Spanish presidency of the European Council in the second half of 2023 will constitute an important boost for the association between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean

The new strategy of the European Union Global Gateway (in Spanish, Global Gateway) is based on international rules and pursues sustainability from a social, economic and ecological point of view. That is why it must be the framework to continue developing our association with Latin America and the Caribbean. Through this initiative we will promote sustainable and green links and investments in the digital, energy and transport fields and we will strengthen health, education and research systems. It is also a key player in the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), announced at the end of June.

During my visit to the region in June, I launched Global Gateway with major projects, celebrating, for example, the arrival in Ecuador of the BELLA fiber optic cable, linking Europe and Latin America. BELLA illustrates our common ambition to have a human-centric digital infrastructure, offering a range of new opportunities for both individuals and businesses.

On the other hand, the initiative green hydrogen in Chile of Team Europe is oriented towards the creation of ecological and decent jobs, the development of human capital and the decarbonisation of the economy.

After my visit, I am convinced that the EU is a reliable partner for the region when it comes to fighting inequalities, promoting new social pacts, forging social cohesion and promoting democracy. We will build on the success of our program EUROsociAL+ to advance equality and inclusion.

This includes the transformation of educational systems. Increased EU funding for education will empower young people with quality education, in particular through better teacher training.

Based on the lessons learned from the pandemic, the European Commission presented, together with Spain, an initiative to support the efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean to promote the local manufacture of health products and strengthen health systems.

These initiatives are examples of how our regions benefit from even closer collaboration. Together we can promote sustainable prosperity, based on social cohesion and leaving no one behind.

Our next step is important. Together, we must now lay the groundwork for renewing our partnership. This includes a joint commitment at all levels, the participation of youth, civil society and the private sector and the establishment of common objectives, which we seek to formalize at an EU-LAC summit in 2023, a great opportunity to bring together the leaders of the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jutta Urpilainen is a European Commissioner for International Associations and a Finnish politician. She was Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Finland from 2011 to 2014. From 2008 to 2014 she was the President of the Social Democratic Party of her country.

