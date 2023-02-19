The Institutional Revolutionary Party, my party, reinforces the unity that characterizes it, not only in Sinaloa but throughout Mexico. In the search for the best leadership in our state, unity and consensus were achieved among the various expressions that make the PRI a plural and inclusive party. Together, with the guidance and support of our national leader, Alejandro Moreno, we decided to work until March to achieve the best possible representation.

I do not rule out As a PRI member convinced that we are a political institute with solid bases and an ideology of the present and future, she raised her hand to be the one who represents the bases in Sinaloa. My most important motivation is to be, above all, a true opposition, authentic, of speech and action, an inclusive party in which absolutely everyone fits, with open doors and territory, close to the people and most importantly: with a proposal to solve the big problems we face in Sinaloa.

Our state needs a strong and united opposition PRI to overthrow the authoritarianism and division that so characterizes the ruling party.

I say it loud and clear: I put the real unity of the party before my personal aspiration, but above all, I put the interest in rescuing Sinaloa from a bad government that only replicates the failed strategies of the dis-government of its messiah.

Sinaloa is much more than promises of endless political campaigns, even illegally as Morena’s “corcholatas” do and as the TEPJF constantly declares.

Sinaloa is people of work, of effort. We Sinaloans are an example of respect and legality, it is important to recover spaces so as not to allow more mayors who are taxed just because they are godchildren of the governor, or who violate the human rights of police widows, sick people, and journalists. We must not allow more mayors to fraudulently make million-dollar purchases from dubious companies to cause economic losses to public finances. Our objective is to recover governability, eradicating the uncertainty that is currently experienced due to the internal problems of the party in power that only ignores the interests of the citizenry.

The Sinaloan PRI members responded to the call of our national leader, Alejandro Moreno, who showed us his ability to build, but above all, he gave us the opportunity to express our ideas and positions in an open dialogue, building bridges of a true political operation, which is what is required to achieve a harmonious balance between all expressions and aspects.

It has been fully proven that in the PRI there is freedom to think and give a different opinion, here we can express our feelings, but above all it reaffirms that we are moving towards a new model that puts dialogue that builds and makes us strong. The PRI needs the sum of all the wills, we cannot go to the meeting with the citizens mired in dispersion and anger, for which, united, those of us who aspire to lead our party in Sinaloa made a vote of unity and consensus to achieve , together, a unity formula for the benefit of our militancy, but above all for the benefit of all of Sinaloa and with absolute support for the alliance that as PRI we have formed with the PAN and PRD.

We have the capacity to build and we are doing it.

Reminder: We have an appointment with democracy next Sunday, February 26 at 10:00 a.m., in Culiacán in the Cathedral; Obregón and Hidalgo, in Los Mochis; Rosendo G. Castro between Guillermo Prieto and Zaragoza, in Mazatlán; Plaza de la República in front of the City Hall, in Salvador Alvarado in the clock area, let’s go to demonstrate peacefully #NoAlPlanB that dismembers the INE. We will not allow them to establish a dictatorship, #MiVotoNoSeToca, I call, you call, we all call.