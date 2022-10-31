Flavio Bolsonaro, one of the sons of the outgoing president, yesterday appealed to his father’s voters with the following phrase: “Let’s raise our heads and not give up on our Brazil.” His statement came about twenty hours after the defeat of the far-right leader. He was the first to break the silence of the presidential palace, where the lights were even turned off two hours after the election result was known.

The meaning of his words fed all kinds of theories. Senator for Rio de Janeiro, Flavio thanked his father’s supporters for giving him his vote. “Thanks to each one of those who helped us rescue patriotism, who prayed, prayed, took to the streets, gave their sweat for the country that is doing well and gave Bolsonaro the largest vote of his life! Let’s raise our heads and not give up on our Brazil! God in command! », He wrote on a social network.

At the close of this edition, Jair Bolsonaro maintained his closedness and everyone was aware that such an attitude could generate volatility in the financial markets, with investors evaluating the impact of Lula’s election and considering the risk that questioning his the results by the former president, according to the Reuters agency. The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange fell 2.12%, while the dollar, which had started the day trading at 5.40 reais, fell to 5.2 at noon.

Lula’s team is aware that the transition of powers will not be easy and takes it for granted that the outgoing staff will not provide any ease. Over the next few weeks, 50 people will be involved in the data sharing process to bring the new cabinet up to speed.