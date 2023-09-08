In recent months, much of the world has experienced scorching heat waves. The searing temperatures are not only felt on land, but have profound consequences in the 70% of the Earth’s surface that remains hidden to many: our oceans. Among these, the records in the decrease in sea ice and the massive bleaching of corals, which are affecting our delicate marine ecosystems.

What is in game? Marine heat waves, which are characterized by long periods of abnormally warm temperatures at the sea surface and the results have been immediate. The fish, which reflect the temperature of the water, are displacing towards the colder areas of the poles in an attempt to stay cool. The Peruvian anchovy fishery, the largest in the world in terms of a single species, hill in June due to the effects of The boy, bringing warmer surface waters to the eastern Pacific Ocean. As climate change warms the waters of countries like New Zealand, the food-gathering practices of Maori tribes, which have sustained communities for generations, are being threatened due to the lower availability of food sources such as cockles and mussels.

The degradation of highly productive ecosystems such as coral reefs is due to a number of factors, including warming oceans and decades of overfishing, which threaten to push them to a point of no return, unable to provide the services that humanity depends on. How can we make our oceans, vital climate regulatorsbecome more resilient to climate change while strengthening the resilience of the communities that depend on them?

Without a drastic change in how we care for the oceans, we risk irreversible loss of marine life, and transformative effects for half the world that depends on fish for food and livelihoods. If more world leaders, meeting at the UN General Assembly in New York, do not commit to working with nature, the cost of inaction, measured in lives, livelihoods and dollars, will be staggering.

Here are three ways we, as a global community, can lead this change:

First, the marine protected areas —areas of the ocean with defined conservation goals and some limits to human activity—offer one of the best options for the oceans to heal. For example, it has been verified that the marine protected areas of the region of the Mesoamerican Reef System, in the Caribbean Sea, improve the health of reefs and fisheries, while having a positive impact on the well-being of coastal communities. At present, only one 8% of the oceans is under some level of protection, so countries need to think expansively and cooperatively about how to conserve, manage and rehabilitate the ocean that sustains us.

Second, As many small-scale fishers face declining catches as a result of climate change, it is vital to extend the use of science-based catch limits to allow fish populations to recover and habitats to re-establish. These management measures can also improve the livelihoods and well-being of coastal and indigenous communities. In Papua (Indonesia), the 100% of the local fishermen surveyed affirmed that the fish were bigger after reinstating the traditional practice of sasi, similar to a seasonal or zonal closure. After decades of overfishing, through inclusive reform efforts, the western and central Pacific tuna fishery is now one of the best managed large-scale fisheries in the world, doubling the total value of tuna exports from the Pacific Islands to nearly $1 billion.

Third, World Wide Fund for Nature International (WWF) and the United Nations collaborate with communities around the world to help ensure that their aspirations and knowledge guide efforts to restore the delicate relationship between people and the planet. However, we need stronger policy frameworks to ensure that all communities, including those that are disadvantaged or historically excluded, have the necessary tools and funding to replicate and scale up what works.

In the last year, the world has signed important agreements to protect the health of the oceans, such as the High Seas Treaty and the Global Biodiversity Framework. However, this is not enough. These global treaties and frameworks must be translated into more urgent action with greater impact. For example, the World Trade Organization reached an agreement in June 2022 to curb harmful fisheries subsidies, but it has not yet been ratified by enough countries for it to take effect. A completely new and dedicated funding mechanism for global nature conservation, the Global Biodiversity Framework Fundhas the potential, once operational, to trigger a sequence of positive actions on ecosystems and biodiversity, with up to 20% of its resources supporting indigenous-led initiatives.

World leaders must recognize that the health of our oceans is intrinsically linked to the health and well-being of humanity and to Global Goals, our common plan for a greener and more sustainable world. In it high-level event on nature in New York, have the opportunity to honor their high-level commitments and announce new funding and initiatives to safeguard our oceans and the communities that depend on them, including contributions to the flagship global goal of protect and conserve 30% of the oceans by 2030.

The records in ocean temperatures should be a wake-up call, as they show that humanity has spent too long trying to bend nature to our will. But nature is resilient; with our help, you can recover. We have high hopes for what we can achieve if we act now. We must work together with nature, our greatest ally, to put our oceans out of the fire.

Kirsten Schuijt She is the CEO of the World Wide Fund for Nature International (WWF).

Achim Steiner He is an administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

