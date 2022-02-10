The president is drenched in anger. He has not been able to process with serenity and rational intelligence the spread of the gray house where his eldest son and his daughter-in-law lived in Houston. Two weeks in a row he has been the main promoter of an issue where he could have held it back, but has continued to fuel it. It could even become the strategic error that President Enrique Peña Nieto made when, to explain the White House, he sent his wife Angélica Rivera to defend the acquisition. It was a political communication disaster because an artist, angry and nagging at the same time, transmitted the opposite of what was intended. The answer buried Peña Nieto’s six-year term.

It is not yet known if this will be the path that López Obrador will follow, who does not have the negatives of Peña Nieto at this point in his administration, nor does he face a social climate as adverse as the former president. However, unlike Peña Nieto, he has stepped up to him the wrong way, raising the stakes by increasingly violently attacking the messenger. His problem is that he has been shooting the messenger for so long, that he pushed them to cross the Rubicon and they start to respond to him in a belligerently proportional way. This is not going to end well.

The president and the messenger (or messengers) are involved in the dilemma posed in the Chicken Game, which is shown with two motorists speeding against each other. If one gets out of the collision path it could be considered a coward, so whoever doesn’t move out of the way wins. If both decide not to collide, neither loses anything and both save their lives. But if neither changes his attitude, they both die. This game is simultaneous, so there is no information on how either of them might react, to make thoughtful decisions.

Game Theory is all about incentives. The Cold War provided practical examples, where the nuclear powers were increasing their arsenals of massive self-destruction, where the incentive was not to start a nuclear war because, even if they won, they would lose and everyone would die. In each of the games, one of the actors thinks about not giving in, hoping that his counterpart will give up, who expects the same from his interlocutor. There are some games, like the Prisoner’s Dilemma, where collaboration is beneficial for both parties, but in others, like Chicken’s, the bet to win is to be seen as willing enough to collide, so that the other one apart from the path of the collision.

In the case of the gray house, it has us placed in the path of the collision. The messenger has been systematically stigmatized, and subjected to digital lynchings and problems for some in the streets, with attacks when running into supporters of the president. There is no better soldier than the one who feels that he is already dead, and a similar phenomenon has happened with many journalists. Their attacks have been so methodical, so systemic, that journalists know that any morning they will pass in front of the firing squad. Before López Obrador they feel dead, and act accordingly.

The president, who feels that everything that happens in the universe that does not fit his thinking is related to a conspiracy against him to prevent him from crystallizing his dreams of transcendence, has raised the tone of violence and put several journalists at his own level, confusing in an unfortunate way that no journalist, no matter how famous, popular or influential, is comparable to the head of the Mexican Executive. It is not a matter of the person per se, but of functions and responsibilities. One or one journalist responds to her audiences and readers, which she rewards or punishes. When they fail you, they can stop reading or turn off the radio and television, and that’s it. A president responds to the entire country, and his actions have short, medium and long-term consequences that impact millions of people, because the people gave him the mandate at the polls to make decisions on their behalf. If he fails they can’t stop reading or listening to it, turn off the radio or television and solve everything. If he’s wrong, he ruins the country.

In this case, no chicken is seen that, contrary to what may be considered socially cowardly, acts with restraint and rational intelligence. The president would have to understand that, as in a nuclear war, even if he wins, everyone loses. The gray house has him out of place and has already contaminated his decisions. There is no other way to explain why he declared yesterday that he had put relations with Spain “on pause”, transferring his anger to the messengers and his frustration. If only he reflected on the paradox that the scandal does not end because he himself has prevented it from evaporating and minimizing, and that he is infecting government decisions.

Is the president managing public affairs from his tantrums? Is this how you are running the country? What fear and what misfortune. López Obrador has not been able to compartmentalize his mind and separate the anger against his critics, from the gray house and from his prejudices, from government decisions. He cannot be governed by the liver, nor by states of mind. Nor can he remain cycled on the issue of a conflict of interest and eventually a case of corruption of his son, and resolve it at the Public Service window, which has the competence to elucidate it.

The president is clouded, and when that happens, by losing control, but not power, it has gone very badly for us as a country. López Obrador has to slow down and avoid the collision. It is true, the criticism will not stop nor the journalistic investigations will stop, but these are not contained by increasing aggression and violence, but with tolerance, intelligence, efficiency, transparency and results.