Let’s not let them kill her

I have been a professor at a public university for three years. I could expand on the causes of the crisis we are experiencing, its possible solutions, the lack of political will, the complicit sectors and what can be lost. But I would like to stop for a moment on what is important, on the essence: on why we are here.

If everything ended this week, or tonight, if that technical bankruptcy that some dream of finally occurred, the good memories would be piled on top of the bad ones until they acted as extras.

I can still remember my first day, when I arrived at work so early that it was still late, and when I added to my beginner’s outfit when I slammed a glass front door. They had not introduced us, and now that we know each other better, I see her somewhat overwhelmed: sometimes, when the rain hits her, she imagines that she is facing a large gambling hall, one of those places that are experts in alienating youth. and those who have more gray hair. These days I haven’t been able to calm her down and I’ve only managed to invite her to sleep at my house so she can avoid those nightmares.

Waking up early with teaching tension in your legs, gills and eyelids, teaching classes to sometimes rheumy classrooms and insisting to strangers that my research deserves to be published can be somewhat burdensome. A source of frustration financed by a more than modest payroll.

None of this takes away from the fact that studying, writing and establishing dialogue with other researchers has been one of the most exciting activities of my life. That in those classes populated by students who are both stupid and innocent, he has received the best training sessions. That much or all of this cannot be valued monetarily is, perhaps, an excellent sign. Perhaps it is in the communicative act, with that desire to commune with others, where one of the deepest meanings of life resides, and where the human being has the greatest future even in these unfortunate times.

Now that everything is becoming more difficult, it is easier than ever to fall into boredom and apathy. Now that shadows hover over campuses and fear embraces us, a response is necessary.

I wouldn’t change what I have for anything. Since others want to do it for me, I’d like to think that, at the very least, they’re going to have a hard time. That there are many of us who have stumbled upon the first doors and that over the years we have acquired good training. And we will strive to prevent the not-so-invisible hand of speculation and political mediocrity from sneaking through those entrances. Never has so much depended on so many; We depend on ourselves like never before. Let’s not let them kill her.

