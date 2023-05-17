After days of crossed disagreements, Emmanuel Macron opens up to reconciliation with Giorgia Meloni, with whom the rift on migrants between Italy and France has been going on since November with the case of the Ocean Viking rebounded by the authorities of our country and then landed in the port of Toulon. From Reykjavik, where he is for the Council of Europe, the head of the Elysée soon announced a meeting with the premier: “I will see you at the G7 in Japan, Italy cannot be left alone on migrants”.

For the first time, the French president takes a step towards the requests of Palazzo Chigi and shortens the distance. In recent days there had been various controversies over the statements of some prominent exponents close to Macron regarding the policies of the Italian government. “Meloni’s policy is unjust, inhuman and ineffective,” Stéphane Séjourné, head of the presidential Renaissance party and president of the centrist group Renew Europe in the European Parliament, told the French newspaper Le Figaro, just over a week ago.

“Meloni is incapable of solving migratory problems”, instead, is the opinion of Interior Minister Darmanin. The premier had toned down the tone and sources close to the French head of state have repeatedly specified: “What matters is the relationship between Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni, which remains marked by dialogue and the search for an ever greater understanding”.