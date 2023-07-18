On June 25, general elections were held in Guatemala. In a surprising result, the presidential runoff, to be held on August 20, was decided between Sandra Torres (Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza) and Bernardo Arévalo (Movimiento Semilla), leaving out the traditional parties. The electoral observation missions of the OAS and the European Union declared that the day had been satisfactory and urged that the will of the majorities be respected. Since July 1, legal actions have been initiated for a recount of votes and the suspension of the officialization of results. The electoral observation missions expressed their concern about the instrumentalization of justice to seek to invalidate the election. Then, the president of the Supreme Court announced a new suspension of the officialization of results, a court whose magistrates will serve four years of being in office when their terms had already expired, due to the fact that the Congress of the Republic has refused to comply with a 2019 Constitutional Court ruling.

On July 10, the Supreme Court surprised, respecting the institutional framework, and indicated that the Electoral Tribunal had complied with the order of the Constitutional Court and eventually the results of the first round could be made official.

When it was thought that everything was returning to its legal course, on July 12, minutes before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal made the results official, the Seventh Criminal Instance Judge ordered the suspension of the legal status of the Seed Movement. This attempt to prevent the electoral participation of the party has been promoted by the Public Ministry, under the command of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and executed by the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI), led by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche. It should be noted that officials Porras and Curruchiche are sanctioned by the United States for conducting criminalization cases against exiled prosecutors and the imprisoned journalist, José Rubén Zamora.

This entire process accounts for how coopted institutions operate in Guatemala. International bodies such as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) or the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) have denounced serious setbacks in the fight against impunity and corruption derived from the exacerbation of attacks and interference against the independence of those bodies that, since the departure of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) from the country, stood out for their independent and impartial work in this matter, such as: the Constitutional Court (CC), the Prosecutor’s Office Special Against Impunity (FECI) and the courts with criminal jurisdiction in higher risk processes. There has been an intensification of judicial persecution, criminalization and abuse of the pre-trial procedure with the purpose of intimidating and removing from their position justice operators in charge of investigating and prosecuting cases related to the internal armed conflict and with acts of high-impact or large-scale corruption, in order to favor power structures and groups interested in ensuring impunity.

There has been a process of weakening the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI) and other units of the Public Ministry in charge of investigating corruption and transitional justice cases, through the transfer, criminalization or arbitrary removal of their officials, including career prosecutors. According to what the IACHR has indicated, during the current government, more than 30 justice operators have left the country after denouncing that they are being persecuted due to their jurisdictional work. At the same time, dozens of cases related to transitional justice or acts of corruption that involve high-ranking government officials have registered a lack of progress or severe setbacks.

In this context, a climate of censorship and intense judicialization of other people who play a relevant role in public life and contribute to the democratic debate in Guatemala have been exacerbated, in particular, human rights defenders and media workers, such as For example, the arrest and criminalization of José Rubén Zamora, president of El Periódico.

Unfortunately, what is happening in Guatemala is not isolated. It is enough to see the announcements of President Bukele to run for re-election or the very serious situation in Nicaragua. That’s why let’s not forget Guatemala. The election process continues. We must continue alerting the international community that the latest events threaten one of the basic foundations of democracy, respect for the popular will expressed at the polls. The voices of the EU EOM or the OEA EOM, or of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United States, and European countries are not enough. More clear and forceful voices must come together.

in his book The twilight of democracy, Pulitzer Prize winner Anne Applebaum points out that the decline of democracy is not inevitable, but neither is the survival of democracy. It depends on the decisions we make. In a region with so many conflicts still unresolved, and with so many pending injustices like ours, we must take care of democratic pluralism, the broad debate on public affairs in a context of respect and free from threats and harassment and respecting the rule of law. This is a major challenge for the future of the region, as a collective responsibility when we observe that some of the countries in the region limit the exercise of public liberties, seek to perpetuate themselves in government power, severely punish dissent or opposition, stifle and persecute to the independent or opposition press, and consider even demonstrations of religious freedom or the defense of human rights threatening and illegal.

Democratic weakening is no longer the product of violent interventions, civil wars, coups d’état. Today the main threat to democracies is the gradual erosion of their institutions, through the use of the mechanisms proper to democracies, for completely undemocratic purposes. This is what the world is watching in Guatemala.