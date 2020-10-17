Lack of people

Is it me or is it football? I don’t know who to blame for this indifference to the passion that has always accompanied me. As emotion is contagious, I am convinced that this lack of appetite for football is due to the long absence of fans. There are more than justified reasons for those empty stands, but I feel like something has broken between football and the people. Suddenly, we have all understood that in the crowds of the stadiums there is knowledge, fury, madness, and that this packaging is not only appropriate, but is essential for football to come to life. Now everything is serene, with the calm of the chronically ill. A fine scribble of Neymar or a fat and spectacular brush stroke of Adama Traoré appears on TV, and we appreciate it as someone who sees a good painting. But a stadium is not a museum and I fear that until the shouting returns my enthusiasm will not return.

The lack of goal

Everything you have to ask of a team in transition, Spain has it: a purpose (not to touch the word style), order, enthusiasm, ambition … Then there are a couple of cracks like Ramos and Busquets, and some player with an indisputable career like Navas, the three survivors of glorious times. Finally, Spain has a handful of bright young people who still need international contact to know how far this maturation process can take them. The result is a good team that suffers from a serious problem: being harmless while being offensive. Throwing punches that do not hurt enlarges the opponent to the point of disrespect. In addition, this difficulty in translating so much volume of play and dangerous approaches into a goal threatens tranquility, confidence and optimism, essential mental contributions to take the definitive leap in competitiveness: the one that makes a good team a great team.

Adama and Arribas

It’s time to jump from tactical obsession to physics. Adama Traoré, who is an exception, is presented to us as a trend. It occurs in Spain, the country that made the flag of technique and collective criteria. To play soccer you only need to know how to play soccer, and that is achieved on a field, not in a gym. You learn to play by playing. And then the player is complemented tactically and physically. Lately I’ve been talking about Arribas, a young Madrid squad player, astute, who always decides well, who is relaxed where others get nervous and who accelerates or slows down as the play demands. It’s a light weight So what? Weren’t Raúl, Iniesta and Cazorla? Arribas will be a player because he knows. Choosing players by biotype was, for a long time, the favorite aberration of many quarries. Let’s enjoy Adama, but let’s not start again to confuse soccer with athletics.

If it were so easy…

During the week of selections, it was enough to concentrate our eyes on great players to find resounding examples, such as Lukaku or Haaland (there are not so many), who impose their physique to win the position and then, which is when the real one begins problem, they know what to do with the ball. If it were only about winning the race, Usain Bolt would have had no rivals, but as understanding with the ball and with the game has another complexity, he tried to be a footballer in the middle of a media uproar and left him in the middle of the greatest indifference. To understand that football is a matter of complementary talents, the most graphic was left to us by the Norwegian team: Odegaard inventing spaces with measured passes, and Haaland attacking them with the usual voracity. Who was better suited to society? To Norway.