Starting from the basis that the most ecological fabric is the one that is not bought, it is true that we can be a little more careful when buying clothes, if we really need them, and choose those garments that have been made with sustainable materials. Of course, in this task it must be recognized that it is quite difficult to know which of them is and which is not so much. “An ecological fabric is one that has taken into account social and environmental aspects in all its stages, in its complete cycle, that is, from its production, through transformation and use, until its useful life ends,” he explains. Gema Gómez, director of Slow Fashion Next (slowfashionnext.com), a platform that offers training to companies that want to become a “sustainable fashion brand”. He launched it after he saw with his own eyes in his travels through Asia how an industry works that is causing “irreparable damage not only to the planet, but also to people.”

She herself recognizes the complexity of distinguishing materials that can be considered ecological, “because it is true that fabrics have different characteristics, but we must look at many other nuances.” For example, clarify that All organic cotton cannot be put in the same bag – an organic fabric is one that, from the planting of its fibers to its production, is free of harmful chemical products.: «Because organic cotton that has been produced in Brazil and that is feeding the community, that does not use pesticides and uses less water because it uses rainwater, is not the same as other organic cotton produced around the sea de Aral that does not feed the communities and that uses child labor for its production, as has been the case, and that, in addition, does not take into account the regeneration of the soil. Well, that cannot be considered ecological or sustainable. The Aral Sea that he mentions was the fourth largest lake in the world, but today only 10% of water remains because the former USSR used the two main rivers that fed it to irrigate the fields dedicated to this plant.

Five types of greener fabrics Organic cotton: It must be grown without pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic chemical fertilizers. It does not use genetically modified plants, respects the cycles of the earth with crop rotation and does not use bleaches or toxic dyes to produce it. Textiles from milk fiber: Created with milk withdrawn for human consumption. It transforms into a silk-like fiber, hence its shiny, smooth appearance. It can be combined with cashmere, real silk, cotton, wool … to make composite fabrics. Tencel: Cellulose extracted from wood pulp. Its production process is environmentally responsible. It absorbs moisture well, is comfortable and soft. Bamboo: The plant it comes from is sustainable and grows fast. The fabric obtained is soft, absorbent, breathable and with antibacterial properties, suitable for sensitive skin. Linen: Very durable and resistant to pests. To grow, the plant requires little care, not much light or water.

Thus, he admits that it is somewhat difficult to recognize which is the optimal sustainable fabric, however it is quite easy to name what has become one of the biggest problems on the planet: “Polyester, which in no case can be sustainable, since it releases microplastics when washed, due to the abrasion of the washing machine, since it is a plastic, polyethylene terephthalate. And these microplastics go through the pipes to rivers and seas, where they are eaten by the fish that we later eat. it is also in the salt, we breathe it, it passes into the placenta. So polyester, even if it is recycled, because it is true that it is sustainable in the production stage, it is not ecological at all.

On this point, the expert emphasizes that we must not be convinced so quickly by labels that promise ‘recycled’ materials, since, although they have positive aspects because we are not using resources, “We still do not solve the problem, since all the chemicals used in its production are still there.” In addition, it considers that using recycled fabric to continue promoting a mass consumption model, “does not solve anything, We only buy a fabric that does not use virgin material, but we have to think about the transformation processes of the fibers, which involve the expense of many resources, among other energetic ones. So using a material that already exists is more sustainable, but it is not a panacea either.

70% of the fibers produced globally are synthetic, the majority polyester, with a huge impact on the environment. The ‘fast fashion’ (fast fashion) generates annually in Spain a million tons of textile waste.

destruction

The expert warns that any fabric that we find in the ‘fast fashion’ production system is little or nothing sustainable: «All these chains manufacture with polyester and synthetic fibers. And 70% of the fibers that exist globally are synthetic because they are produced very easily but with enormous impacts. And it is not only the fiber, because obviously polyester is bad, but it is also the volume with which these chains work and the model they promote, that of rapid and massive purchase … Imagine what we continuously produce and discard … ».

Remember that we throw away textiles, precisely those with the highest rate of CO2 emissions in landfills and incineration, “crazy, and that’s only in the last stage of the garment life cycle.” It calculates that this business model generates in Spain more than one million tons of textile waste per year. “Hence, we must not only focus only on the materials and manufacturing processes being sustainable, but also on the model being sustainable, regenerating and promoting responsible consumption.”

But … how to identify truly ecological fabrics, if they all have their pros and cons? «Used well, organics are fantastic, because they regenerate ecosystems and promote biodiversity Gomez continues. If done correctly we are promoting necessary and useful crops, which interact and form an ecosystem with other plants and support wildlife and biodiversity. Because if we talk about sustainability, it is not only about what, but about how and, of course, quantity.

He thus points out that in addition to looking at the material from which the garment is made, we will have to look at the transformation processes that have been needed to create that particular fabric: the dyes used, the water used to stamp and print … For example, he cites artificial fibers from natural materials such as cellulose, «I mean that they are obtained from trees, although we could also enter into a debate here if these specimens are the correct ones planted in a certain area, but if for that pulp transformation made of wood in a thread, you need an enormous amount of energy … I insist that they all have positive and negative points ». Point out that the best fabrics are those that do not use too much energy, the simpler the better, organic, with natural and compostable dyes, that the water is recovered, that they do not generate toxic waste … ». Although to summarize he prefers to quote Vivien Westwood, British fashion designer considered to be responsible for the aesthetics of punk, when she said: “Buy less, choose well and make it last.”