Someone will surely bring up the inflation issue. making a correct assessment (in proportion the prices of some consoles of the past were similar or higher), but the perceptual problem remains, with PS5 Pro dangerously approaching the threshold of 1,000 euros, a significant and unprecedented figure for this market segment, especially at a time when the economy is extremely unstable.

Discussing the price itself is not difficult (indeed, it is downright trivial to do so): it is simply high. There is not much to discuss about it. It is not in relation to the components of the console, but to the market, in the sense that It has the highest price tag for a comparable device in recent years .

In these days you will not have missed the PlayStation 5 Pro’s high price controversy : 800 euros for the basic digital-only console, to which you need to add 120 euros if you want to equip it with an external optical reader, and another 30 euros if you need the vertical stand, for a grand total of 950 euros.

That said, maybe There’s no point in rushing to make predictions about the possible sales of the PS5 Pro. For some, that price will be their grave, but we must not forget examples in the recent past of hardware given up for dead precisely because of the price, which instead achieved enormous success. More precisely, I’m talking about PlayStation Portalwhich many observers and commentators, including many common gamers (I myself was very skeptical and critical about it), have defined as useless and too expensive before its launch, therefore destined to failure. History instead wants it to be the best-selling video game accessory of the last year in half the world, so much so that behind the scenes there is talk of a renewed interest by Sony in the world of portables due precisely to the numbers made by the wireless controller with built-in screen.

Of course, the PS5 Pro will be a story unto itself, but there are still some important factors to consider before writing it off as a dead giveaway. I’m thinking of PS4 Pro in particular.. The console released in the middle of the last generation seems to have sold 12% of total PS4 units, or 14.5 million. Apparently not a lot, but evidently Sony was more than happy with it if it decided to replicate this in this generation too. I imagine that internal sales estimates are somewhat comparable. So Sony knows that PS5 will continue to be the most popular hardware by far, while PS5 Pro will target a wealthier audience (calling it “more passionate” is not exactly correct, since for some enthusiasts like them the economic barrier could represent a simply insurmountable obstacle), who might not consider the high price a problem and who certainly does not pay attention to those who complain on social media when they decide to buy something.

The PS5 Pro won’t need to sell as well as its smaller sibling, but will simply have to accompany it towards the end of the generation, giving those who want it the option to spend more to get better performance.

With this I do not want to say that I am sure that it will sell well, because I do not have a crystal ball. I simply believe that the game is not over as some would like, but that the console has a certain margin to still do good results.