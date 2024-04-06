In our country there is usually distrust about what is done in the scientific fieldthere is an erroneous collective imagination that we do not have great scientists or that we do not make many contributions in the matter. It's unfortunate, but even more unfortunate is that Mexico has managed to consolidate a great agency of scientific investigation about our biodiversity and that not only is he not honored and recognized, but the President himself wants to eliminate it. That's how bad we are!

The National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity, (CONABIO) born in 1992 with the mission of promoting, coordinating and carrying out activities aimed at knowledge of the biological diversity of Mexicoand to contribute to its conservation, protection and sustainable use.

And indeed, for 32 years he has been masterfully contributing to the knowledge, understanding and conservation of our biodiversity which is our greatest natural and cultural heritage, so that absolutely all of us can benefit from the vital services of the ecosystemswater and oxygen, just to mention a few.

And it turns out that a few weeks ago, the Lord Lopez ObradorSended a draft decree for disappear this Commission and convert it into just another direction of Semarnat. And although no date was set for this to happen, it is expected to be this very month of April when it tragically comes to fruition. this presidential aberration.

The situation is so delicate that this past Thursday, April 4, Science Magazine dedicated its editorial to this issue, with a great call from its headline: “Don't bury Mexico's biodiversity capacity” (Do not bury Mexico's biodiversity capacity).

Science remembers that the richness of biodiversity is the basis of the health of ecosystems and, as such, of the benefits that ecosystems offer to society, such as food, materials, energy, air and water.

It emphasizes that there is an important global agreement in which the management and sustainable use of biodiversity, from the local to the international level, requires reliable data for making vital decisions to preserve life in our country and in the entire world. And the renowned scientific magazine highlights the great work and contribution of CONABIO to this global challenge.

“CONABIO has digitized tens of millions of records in national and foreign collections and has processed satellite data on vegetation cover and forest fires. It is not only a data repository but a model of best practices in biodiversity management. In recent years For 5 years, CONABIO had an average of 1000 users per week and was consulted at least once a day by health, agriculture, environmental, foreign relations and governments agencies of Mexico and other countries. CONABIO has become a reference on how to effectively collect useful information and incorporate it into public policies for the benefit of people and biodiversity.

Incredibly, Science recognizes what, apparently, our President cannot understand or recognize, the great contribution of CONABIO to Mexico and the world.

And he concludes his editorial by warning that “if this measure becomes effective, it will be the end of the many essential benefits that CONABIO provides to address the environmental crises that threaten the future of all life on Earth.”

Also take the opportunity to call on scientists in Mexico, the population of Mexico and the world to speak out against the destruction of this valuable institution.

On behalf of the Association of Zoos, Hatcheries and Aquariums of Mexico (AZCARM) and of course in a personal capacity, I leave here my small contribution and my heartfelt call to Semarnat and all environmental authorities, academics, scientists and all sectors that work for and with our biodiversity, if we do not allow the disappearance of CONABIO, it would be an enormous setback for one of the greatest environmental scientific advances in Mexico.

