How did you feel about the content of this article?

Pope Francis talks with journalists aboard the papal plane during a trip to Mongolia | Photo: EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA

During the flight that took off from Rome this Thursday (31) to Mongolia, Pope Francis addressed a recent controversy, related to his statements published last week by the Jesuit magazine La Civiltà Cattolica. In these statements, Francis criticized the Catholic Church in the United States.

According to the magazine, in a private meeting with members of the Jesuit Order held on August 5, Francis, in response to one of them, criticized what he described as a “reactionary” and “politically charged” environment within the American Church.

“You have verified that the situation in the United States is not easy: there is a very strong and organized reactionary attitude that structures an emotional feeling of belonging. I want to remind these people that delay is useless, and it is necessary to understand that there is a correct evolution in the understanding of questions of faith and morals”, he said.

Questioned by journalists about how he faced the adverse reactions to his statement, the leader of the Catholic Church acknowledged this Thursday that his words had caused “discomfort among some”, but emphasized the importance of “moving forward”.

“They [os membros americanos da Igreja] they were upset, but let’s move on, move on,” the pope told reporters.

Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday, becoming the first pontiff to visit the country.

He sent a “message of peace” to China, Mongolia’s neighbor, in yet another effort to get closer to Beijing. According to the Vatican, the pope sent a telegram with “prayers” and “well wishes” to China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping.

“Assuring my prayers for the welfare of the nation, I invoke upon you all God’s blessings of unity and peace,” the message read.