Dubai (Etihad)

On its tenth day, the “Let’s Make Their Winters Warmer” initiative recorded a total of more than $7.5 million in donations, benefiting more than 75,000 families, while the total donors amounted to more than 127,000.

The initiative launched by the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, in cooperation with the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives”, the “UNHCR” and the “Regional Network of Food Banks”, continues with the aim of supporting refugee, displaced and disadvantaged families in the Arab world and Africa. , receiving donations through a live broadcast presented by “YouTuber” Hassan Suleiman “Abu Fella” from downtown Dubai, until achieving its goals of collecting 10 million dollars for the benefit of 100,000 families suffering from the winter cold.