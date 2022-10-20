Guadalajara Jalisco.- All that glitters is not gold and Not every amphibian, scaly animal with an elongated tail and snout is a crocodile, caiman or lizardTherefore, in this article we will show you the differences What makes these animals so unique?

For this we go back to what the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), which mentions that crocodiles are part of the reptile family which are called crocodilians, which is different from alligators and lizards.

The swamp crocodiles have a flattened and wide head, a smaller snout compared to other animals and is rounded at the tipalso reaches between 1.5 to 1.7 meters long and are excellent night hunters, while in the tomorrow they sunbathe.

On the other hand, alligators belong to the alligatoridae familybeing more located in the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca, are animals that measure less than crocodiles, although some do reach up to two and a half meters in length, their snout is longer and in the shape of a “V”.

In the case of lizards or alligators, are species found in the United States and China, are usually the same length as alligators, however the most obvious distinction is that while alligators are olive green, lizards’ skin is closer to black.

The lizards tend to spend more time in the water and they prefer to rest in the mud, in addition to closing the snout, the teeth are hidden, contrary to crocodiles that have their teeth exposed.