The lawyer of little Kata’s mother says he is disappointed by the results of the analyzes conducted on artefacts found in the former hotel in Florence. But he also adds that her family is still looking for her alive

Hopes are not extinguished and the family continues to look for the little girl, in the hope that is still alive. For the little girl’s case Kata the mother’s lawyer he says he is disappointed with the results of the latest analyzes carried out. But a light of hope continues to remain lit. Where is the 5-year-old girl who vanished into thin air last June 10th in the former Astor hotel in Florence, occupied by homeless families?

Sharon Matteoni, defense lawyer of Katherine Alvarez, mother of little Kata, returns to talk about the case of the 5-year-old girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10th. Four months after that terrible Saturday, her family continues to look for her alive.

We continue to search for Kata alive. Four months after her disappearance, her mother is in desperate conditions. For this reason, we continue to urge those who entered and left the former Astor hotel to provide information that can help us understand where the little girl is.

The investigations continue. In the last few hours, investigators have gone as far as Peru, the country of origin of the girl’s family, to investigate. The Lima government has in fact accepted the rogatory request of the Tuscan prosecutors who are investigating.

Let me make it clear straight away that there is no guarantee that there is a connection between the fact that these individuals will be interviewed in Peru and the hypothesis of mistaken identity being examined by the investigators. These are conjectures that are being made but the Prosecutor’s Office could be following other leads not necessarily connected to the latter. However, all the activities of the investigators that can lead to developments in the investigation are welcome, also because after 4 months the family, and especially Kata’s mother, is in desperate conditions. Four months is a long time for a little girl to disappear.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

Due to Kata’s disappearance, her mother’s lawyer keeps alive the hopes of finding her alive

The mother’s lawyer also continues with the investigation. People are listened to. And we follow leads. But so far to no avail.

In the last period, following the inspection carried out together with the girl’s parents, we have learned of some circumstances and situations which in our opinion are important and on which we hope that the Prosecutor’s Office will take a position.

The lawyer then adds: