At around 11:30 p.m. this Wednesday (Colombian time), A Thai court sentenced Spaniard Daniel Sancho to life imprisonment for finding him guilty of murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.
The judge also sentenced Daniel Sancho to pay compensation to Arrieta’s family of 4 million baht (almost 119,000 dollars or around 107,000 euros). EFEThe judge found Sancho guilty of the three crimes of which the prosecution accused him: premeditated murder, concealment of the body -for the dismemberment of Arrieta- and theft of other people’s documents, for the passport of the Colombian surgeon, who was then 44 years old.
Sancho had only accepted his guilt on the charge of dismembering Arrieta, whose remains were found in several places on the island of Phangan, near Samui, days after his death on August 2, 2023.
Rodolfo Sancho’s statements after his son’s conviction
The Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho gave brief statements this Thursday after learning of the life sentence imposed on his son by a Thai court.
“Always keep fighting, keep fighting,” The actor told reporters that he was expecting it when he left the Samui Provincial Court in southern Thailand, where the verdict was read out Thursday in a closed-door hearing.
The interpreter appeared in court accompanied by his trusted legal advisor in Thailand, Alice Keartjareanlap. The mother of the convicted man, investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, was also present at the session.
During the reading of the sentence, The judge explained the possibility of filing two appealsone before the Court of Appeal and another later before the Supreme Court.
