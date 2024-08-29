At around 11:30 p.m. this Wednesday (Colombian time), A Thai court sentenced Spaniard Daniel Sancho to life imprisonment for finding him guilty of murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

According to the criteria of

The judge also sentenced Daniel Sancho to pay compensation to Arrieta’s family of 4 million baht (almost 119,000 dollars or around 107,000 euros). EFEThe judge found Sancho guilty of the three crimes of which the prosecution accused him: premeditated murder, concealment of the body -for the dismemberment of Arrieta- and theft of other people’s documents, for the passport of the Colombian surgeon, who was then 44 years old.

Sancho had only accepted his guilt on the charge of dismembering Arrieta, whose remains were found in several places on the island of Phangan, near Samui, days after his death on August 2, 2023.

Koh Phangan (Thailand), 07/08/2023.- (FILE) – Spanish chef Daniel Sancho Bronchalo (C) is escorted by Thai police officers as they arrive at a port before going to the court in Koh Samui island, southern Thailand, 07 August 2023 (reissued 29 August 2024). A Thai court on 29 August 2024 sentenced Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho, to life in prison for the premeditated murder of Colombian plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga on the tourist island of Koh Phangan. Sancho, a 30-year-old Spanish chef, was arrested by Thai police in August 2023 and was accused of killing Arrieta, dismembering his body, and disposing of the remains in a rubbish dump and the sea, according to a police statement . (Spain, Thailand) EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN Photo:EFE Share

Rodolfo Sancho’s statements after his son’s conviction

The Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho gave brief statements this Thursday after learning of the life sentence imposed on his son by a Thai court.

“Always keep fighting, keep fighting,” The actor told reporters that he was expecting it when he left the Samui Provincial Court in southern Thailand, where the verdict was read out Thursday in a closed-door hearing.

The interpreter appeared in court accompanied by his trusted legal advisor in Thailand, Alice Keartjareanlap. The mother of the convicted man, investment analyst Silvia Bronchalo, was also present at the session.

Silvia Bronchalo after learning of her son’s sentence. Photo:EFE Share

During the reading of the sentence, The judge explained the possibility of filing two appealsone before the Court of Appeal and another later before the Supreme Court.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS*

With information from EFE