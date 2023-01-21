Of Roger Corcella

World Hug Day is celebrated on January 21st. The Italian Society of Pediatrics: It brings benefits for everyone but especially for our children

A hug. A simple, warm, hug. In these years of pandemic we have had to sacrifice this simple and important gesture, to avoid the serious risks of transmitting the virus. In light of the evolution of the pandemic – but always with great attention – today we can (and must) embrace each other with a little more peace of mind. Why is January 21st the World Hug Day, an event born in 1986 from the mind of Kevin Zaborney, a priest from Caro, a town in Michigan (USA). And because even science has now proven its powerful beneficial effects: it improves mood, bringing a feeling of well-being and happiness related to the release of serotonin. It reduces anxiety, thanks to the production of oxytocin.

Increase self-esteem, and, according to some studies that have formulated this hypothesis, it would seem even reduce the susceptibility to upper respiratory tract infections, intervening on those stress factors that influence the immune response. To make the point, the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), which in an in-depth study examined the scientific literature on the benefits, starting from an early age.

From the first months of life to the developmental age, well-being for body and mind. Starting from the first months of life, numerous studies have investigated all over the world in recent years the benefit of skin-to-skin contact and hugs between mother and child in the delicate hospital environment, the so-called Kangaroo mother care – explains Dr. Sara Sollai, national councilor of Sip -. This approach, analyzed for the first time starting in the mid 70’ssignificantly changed the management and care of healthy and at-risk infants (in NICU, preterm, or low birth weight), demonstrating reduction of mortality and morbidity in infantssignificant effects on clinical stabilization, reduction of stress and pain during examinations or medical and nursing procedures on the newborn.

Physical contact also promotes early transition and a longer duration of breastfeeding. All this is accompanied by an increase in mother-child attachment and a reduction in maternal stress, which suggests that Kangaroo mother care appears to represent one of the most effective treatment interventions.

Positive effects also in the developmental age Even in the developmental age the positive effects continue, especially in the first years of life. Developmental delay is often seen in children who receive inadequate sensory stimulation Sollai continues. For example, studies conducted in institutionalized orphaned children have shown a impaired growth and cognitive development, a high incidence of serious infections and attachment disorders. Numerous studies underline the importance of touch and embrace in the psychophysical development of the child.

Even when it comes to medical visits or procedures a hug helps reduce the pain of

infants and infants, as confirmed by a recent study conducted on 120 babies between 2 and 6 months of life subjected to blood sampling. According to the study in those who were embraced by the mother there was a reduction in overall pain related to the procedureanalyzing vital signs, crying and the duration of discomfort.

A day dedicated to children and parents At this stage of easing social distancing measures related to the pandemic, it seemed important to us to remember the benefits of hugging, dedicating this day to all mothers and fathers and their children – concludes the president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics, Professor Anna Maria Staiano — . Hopefully stop to think how much this gesture is worth, for the mind and body especially in the little ones, it makes you want to hug each other a little more.

The mechanisms that trigger the benefits But how can a simple gesture unleash these benefits? During the hug, a response is triggered at the level of neurotransmitters activated by the contact of two bodies squeezing — explains the doctor Agnes Rossi, psychotherapist of Humanitas Gavazzeni Bergamo -. It stimulates the production of endorphins, neurotransmitters that reduce the pain threshold and promote well-being, breathing is synchronized, the heart rate decreases, other hormones and neurotransmitters are activated which provide a sense of satisfaction and the immune system is strengthened, thus removing stress, anxieties and fears.

An event also promoted in China As the official website recounts, National Hugging Day, (which by now is trademarked, occasionally abbreviated to Hug Day, National Hug Day, International or Global or World Hug Day) was first widely celebrated in 1986 after being published in Chase’s Calendar of Annual Events. Since that time, the event has continued to grow internationally (USA, Canada, Brazil, Australia, UK & Ireland, Germany, Georgia, India, Sweden, Spain, Italy, France, Russia, South Africa and promoted in Shanghai China).