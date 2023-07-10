The announced departure of Mark Rutte can provide much-needed renewal in The Hague. On one point, however, it is to be hoped that with the end of an era, the ability to forge coalitions in our fragmented and polarized political landscape does not disappear. Rutte succeeded in doing so for thirteen years. It is to be hoped that the next prime minister will be blessed with the same talent, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.