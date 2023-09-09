Let’s hope I manage: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 9 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, I hope that I’ll get through, a 1992 film directed by Lina Wertmüller and starring Paolo Villaggio, will be broadcast. The film is based on the book of the same name by Marcello D’Orta. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Due to a bureaucratic error, elementary school teacher Marco Tullio Sperelli is transferred to the Edmondo De Amicis school in Corzano, a ruined municipality in the Neapolitan area, instead of to Corsano, in his native Liguria. Since his arrival, the teacher finds himself having to deal with a highly problematic reality: the children, all with more or less serious economic difficulties, do not attend school regularly because they are forced to work (a practice even endorsed by the mayor) to help their families, so much so that Sperelli has to go and pick them up one by one in the street; the headmistress of the school does not carry out her task because she is never present; and the caretaker-janitor smelling of the Camorra abuses the school hierarchy by effectively carrying out the role of the true administrator of the institution and selling toilet paper and chalk. While Sperelli tries with great difficulty to carry out his job, one day Raffaele, a child with the appearance of a Camorra, enters the classroom and verbally attacks the teacher, who in turn gets angry by slapping him and making him flee. The gesture brings him the respect of the students, dictated by fear, but Sperelli is disgusted by it…

I hope I manage: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Let’s Hope I Get Away, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Paolo Villaggio: Marco Tullio Sperelli

Isa Danieli: director

Gigio Morra: Mimì the caretaker

Sergio Solli: cardboard maker

Paolo Bonacelli: Ludovico Mazzullo

Esterina Carloni: aunt Esterina

Mario Porfito: mayor Antonio Ruoppolo

Filomena Lieto: Cecchina

Alessandra Detora: Angeluccia

Raffaele Gioia: driver

Adriano Pantaleo: Vincenzino

Ciro Esposito: Raffaele

Luigi Lastorina: Totò

Marinella Esposito: Rosinella

Mario Bianco: Nicola

Dario Esposito: Gennarino

Carmela Pecoraro: Tommasina

Pierfrancesco Borruto: Peppiniello

Ilaria Troncone: Flora

Anna Rita D’Auria: Lucietta

Ivano Salazaro: Giovanni

Salvatore Terracciano: Salvatore

Antonio Scotto Di Frega: Mimmuccio

Marco Troncone: Justin

Roberta Galli: Totò’s sister

Giuliano Amatucci: Mezzarecchia

Pietro Bertone: Dr. Nicolella

Pietro Bontempo: Totò’s father

Italo Celoro: nurse

Streaming and TV

Where to see I hope I manage live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 9 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.