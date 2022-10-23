table for five
To achieve this, ambitious projects are needed that must encompass the municipality as a whole and include not only participation and information, but also education.
When a few days ago I saw the news about the reaction of a group of merchants from the Carmen neighborhood of Murcia to the mobility project that is about to start, I thought they were jumping news from the newspaper library. I could not believe that, in the middle of 2022, after all the accumulated experience, there are people who continue to react
#Lets #peace.. #stop #car
Leave a Reply