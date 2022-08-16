Former president published a video at 00:14 on Tuesday (16.aug), date of beginning of authorized electoral propaganda

the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) published at 00:14 on this Tuesday (16.Aug.2022), the start date of the electoral campaign, a video on social networks asking for support from its voters “on the nets and on the streets”.

Lula said he has traveled around the country “carrying a message of hope and faith” and asked supporters for help in this process. “Where my legs can’t take me, I’ll walk your legs“, said.

Watch the full video published by the PT campaign (1min16s):

About 1 hour before publication, the campaign announced on Telegram that would launch “a special message” from Lula at 00:13: “Soon, at 00:13, President Lula has a special message for you. Stay tuned! 🧐”.

Punctually, at 00:00, the president made his 1st publication in the electoral propaganda period by the twitter. Here’s the post:

At 12:03 pm, the former president also changed his photos on his social media profiles, publicizing his number with the message “Brazil of Hope”.



The President’s Campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL) chose Juiz de Fora (MG) to perform the 1st official act for reelection. In the state with the 3rd largest electoral college in the country, Bolsonaro took the stab in the 2018 campaign, which he referred to in the call for this Tuesday’s act as a moment when “reborn”.

Read the full text of Lula’s message:

“My friends, the election campaign has officially begun. I ask God to light up this journey. I want to be president to change people’s lives again, because the way it is, nobody can take it anymore.

“Hunger is back, inflation is scaring families and the minimum wage is barely enough for a basic food basket. We are going to have a lot of work to rebuild this country. The first step is to win the elections. I have traveled a lot, taking a message of hope and faith to our people, but Brazil is immense.

“That’s why I count on you as I always have. Where my legs cannot carry me, I will walk on your legs. Where my voice cannot reach, I will speak for your voice. Let’s go together in the networks and on the streets. It takes a little while for hope to win again.”