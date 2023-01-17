San Luis Potosí, SLP.- As of lon january 16I know daily flights reactivated Come in San Luis Potosi and MonterreyNuevo León, which will facilitate the visit to potosinos tourist attractions.

The flight will be operated byr the airline Aeroméxico and it is intended that this route interconnects San Luis Potosí with the rest of the world, through stopovers to the main destinations in the United States and Europe.

From the Ponciano Arriaga International Airport or San Luis Potosí International Airport, to the Monterrey Airport there will be a time of one hour and 25 minutes with modern, safe and functional aircraft.

In this way, tourists from the United States and regions of Europe will be able to get to San Luis Potosi to know the Huasteca region.

As well as the mining past of the Altiplano, the incomparable architecture of the Historic Center and the unmistakable beauty of the landscapes of the Middle Zone.

In addition to knowing your four magical towns Aquismón, Real de Catorce, Santa María del Río and Xilitla.

Costs and details about the SLP-Monterrey flight?

When buying tickets for this last-minute flight, the costs start at two thousand 917 pesos, plus the Airport Use Fee, in the Tourist cabin and with hand luggage of 10 kilograms.

Or, in the Classic Rate with a price of 3,723 pesos, which allows you a hand luggage of 15 kilograms, plus a personal item, among other promotions.

However, if you buy your flight in advance, the costs in basic fare are 1,373 pesos and in classic they start at 2,376 pesos.