Time, the only thing we have. When I returned to live in my town, it was the first thing I noticed: everything slowed down. You can taste it, enjoy it much more. And it is not the only thing you recover: clean air, contact with nature, being able to sleep in summer, greetings on the street, the sense of belonging to a community and sharing a life project. But, be careful, let’s not idealize the rural world either, far from it. They don’t call it the “emptied Spain” by chance. Receive this adjective for the abandonment of traditional trades, or the hardship of working the field, especially with the climate crisis; even due to the disappearance of basic public services (hospitals, schools) and infrastructures (trains, communications). Young people leave and few return.

But this negative spiral can be stopped and reversed. We must do it, in fact, because it is in the rural environment where most of the biodiversity, agriculture, water reserves and traditions lie. Someone has to receive it from our elders, take care of it and pass it on to the next generation. I invite you to come back, knowing that it will not be easy, but with a plan and a lot of desire it can be done. Worth.

I am quite skeptical about the global population distribution projections: that 68% of the 9.7 billion supposed to be in 2050 we will find ourselves crowding megacities. It is a possible future, but it depends on what we decide today, on the world we want to inhabit, it does not have to be inevitably like this. We have already seen how nature begins to regulate our population: with the pandemic, the Life expectancy and the birth rate; the climate catastrophesmeanwhile, have quintupled in the last 50 years.

The centralism and urbanism of capitalist culture devastate rural areas

Nor am I impressed by all this obsession with cities: “The future is played out in cities”, “cities are the solution”… Blah blah blah. Hundreds of forums and headlines about cities, hardly anything about towns and rural areas. There is a lot of talk about innovation and technology in the smart cities, while avoiding its dark side: rampant pollution, the lethal heat island effect, constant traffic jams, mountains of waste, water scarcity, gentrification, touristification, stress, loneliness. The centralism and urbanism of capitalist culture devastate rural areas. Another model of civilization is possible.

The pandemic began to show the deep weaknesses of urban overcrowding, but it also taught us something vital in the face of the current climate emergency: the answer to the exponential is the step. We have a hard time understanding the magnitude of an exponential curve. The speed with which the coronavirus invaded us unstoppably made it clear to us. Well, the continuous growth of the GDP, each year a % more than the previous one, supposes an exponential increase in the consumption of the resources that feed it: water, energy, raw materials… And this, precisely this, is what leads us to galloping climate change, to lose 69% of the planet’s vertebrates in 50 years (it makes you dizzy just to say it).

We responded to the exponential (viral) spread of covid with lockdowns, with sudden stops of all non-essential activities. That is a step, a radical, abrupt change, to stop an exponential. That is the form of the socioeconomic transition that we need to have a future. If we had started the change of course 40 years ago, when science first warned us, the transformation could have been gradual and smooth; not now, in the three decades of effective climate action that we have left, there is only room for radical, immediate transition.

The excessive growth of cities endangers their habitability

We can do it, we just did it with the pandemic or with the mandatory energy saving measures due to the war; as well as, in its day, with the end of tobacco in closed common spaces. And the world did not end, nor did the hotel industry. It’s called courageous regulation and social co-responsibility, and it triggers cultural changes much faster than we think. Of course, unlike the unfair response to the pandemic, now it must be done with equity. The rush does not justify the “vaccines for rich countries first”, because inequalities are at the root of the problem, as we well know.

If we remember, there was also a failed attempt to escape from the cities after the first hard confinement, with a bubble of large farms and rural mansions acquired by wealthy urban people. The same color of the current frenzy to attract digital nomads with high income, higher than that of the host place, and low participation in local life. This is not transformative rural repopulation, it is rural neo-colonialism, the same as the massive renewable energy installations in depopulated areas with high agricultural or ecological value (renewables yes, but not like that). The path goes through creating communities on a human scale, as diverse as they are united, diversified and sovereign local economies, and cooperation between neighboring territories.

A plan, a country project. Let’s get on with that. The sprawl of cities endangers their habitability. On the contrary, small towns need to grow to survive. The tiny ones are probably doomed to disappear; but the district heads and their median satellites can generate structures that distribute the population, structure the territories and guarantee their social and economic viability; always from an enhancement of cultural heritage and a full integration in natural ecosystems.

I smell things again: the mountain after the rain, the seasons, the morning. I have a drink with an old new friend. I listen to the concerns of the neighborhood merchants and together we think of a plan to boost the local economy. We prepare some talks to inspire the youth back home for Christmas. Our little revolution begins, I fully trust yours.

Jesus Iglesias Saugar, ambassador of the European Climate Pact in SBNCLIMA.

