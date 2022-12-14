Argentina advanced to the final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and Antonela Roccuzzo, as usual, was no stranger to the celebration. The wife of the captain of the national team, Lionel Messi, celebrated the classification from the stadium, this December 13.

This afternoon the first semifinal was held. The South American country faced the Luka Modric’s Croatia and thrashed them. The victory of the Albiceleste team filled with joy the family of the PSG striker.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s message on Instagram

The model Antonela Roccuzzo. She was very active on social networks after her arrival in Qatar to cheer on the Argentine team, she shared an emotional message on Instagram for her country and, without a doubt, for Lionel Messi.

In the snapshot, she is seen smiling with her children, who enjoyed the match against Croatia from the stands of the stadium for the ticket to the World Cup final.

“I CANNOT EXPLAIN IT TO YOU, BECAUSE YOU WILL NOT UNDERSTAND! LET’S GO ARGENTINA!!! GO @leomessi”, wrote the influencer.

Friends and family also left encouraging comments for the team after their victory. The name of Argentina became a trend in a matter of seconds after the final whistle of the match had been blown.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Messi’s children happy for Argentina’s victory. Photo: capture/Instagram

Antonela imitates the “What are you looking at, fool?” and it’s viral

The wife of Lionel Messi was recorded saying her phrase that went viral after the match against the Netherlands for the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022.

That day, the captain of the Argentine national team called the Dutch player Wout Weghorst a “stupid”, who tried to approach him in the mixed zone of the stadium.

“What are you looking at, fool? Go over there”, said the soccer player. In this sense, Antonela Roccuzzo replied to the prayer when she was preparing to leave the colossus of Lusail.

The fact was shared on social networks and in a matter of minutes it went viral. On TikTok, the clip generated hundreds of thousands of reactions.