Meeting open to the public with experts in Sala Buzzati, in Corriere della Sera, on 5 October at 5.30 pm

Headache is one of the most common ailments, and also one of those that generates the greatest discomfort and can often create anxiety. But it is also one of the sectors of medicine in which research has made very substantial progress in recent decades, making increasingly targeted remedies available to those who suffer from it, which can be used correctly provided you know the characteristics of the different types of headache (inl scientific name of headache). The theme will be discussed in the Buzzati room, at the historic headquarters of Corriere della Sera, entrance Via San Marco 21, Milan on 5 October at 5.30 pm (entrance at 5.00 pm). The meeting will be attended by Piero Barbanti, Director of the Headache and Pain Unit, Irccs-Universit San Raffaele, Rome and President of the Italian Association for the Fight against Headaches, Francesco Scaglione Director SC Chemical-Clinical Analysis and Microbiology Asst- Gom Niguarda, Director of the School of Specialization in Pharmacology and Clinical Toxicology at the University of Milan, and Maria Clara Tonini, Neurologist, head of the Center for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Headaches, Clinica San Carlo, Paderno Dugnano (Milan) and lecturer at the Headache School Association. The event is open to the public but will also be recorded and then broadcast online on Corriere.it, on the landing page dedicated to the event and on the Corriere Salute Facebook page on 9 October at 3.00pm. Participation in the meeting is free but reservations are required by writing to the email address:[email protected]