A meeting at Corriere della Sera on 5 October to shed light on one of the most frequent disorders and understand how to deal with it in the right way

It’s easy to say headache: it is one of the most frequent disorders, so much so that it is estimated that at least half the population has an episode of headache a year, but we need to understand what it depends on. The headache can in fact accompany other diseases, such as sinusitis or otitis, or it can be a primary headache, without specific causes: from tension-type headaches to cluster headaches, through migraines and headaches. cervical head, each head pain is different in terms of symptoms, triggering factors and above all treatment methods. To clarify, the meeting “Getting to grips with headaches” will be held on 5 October in the Buzzati Room at the historic headquarters of the Corriere della Sera, in Milan, in which Piero Barbanti, Head of the Diagnosis and Therapy Center of the headache and pain at the Irccs San Raffaele Pisana, Director of the Headache Center at the San Raffaele Polyclinics and President of the Italian Association for the fight against Headaches Francesco Scaglione, Director of the School of Specialization in Pharmacology and Clinical Toxicology University of Milan and Maria Clara Tonini, Neurologist, head of the Center for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Headaches, Clinica San Carlo, Paderno Dugnano (Milan) and teacher at the Headache School Association. You can participate in the event, free of charge, as a public member in the Buzzati Room by sending an email to [email protected] The meeting will take place with the unconditional contribution of Dompé