With the publication of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree now imminent, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have decided to make our mouths water even further by publishing a spectacular launch trailer for the expansion, which you can view in the player below.

The video shows some of the new environments we will explore in the Shadow Realm and the new enemies that will stand in our way, including some brand new bosses. Actually maybe the trailer teases too much of the upcoming content with the DLC, so maybe it might be worth skipping it to avoid ruining any surprises.