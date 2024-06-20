With the publication of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree now imminent, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have decided to make our mouths water even further by publishing a spectacular launch trailer for the expansion, which you can view in the player below.
The video shows some of the new environments we will explore in the Shadow Realm and the new enemies that will stand in our way, including some brand new bosses. Actually maybe the trailer teases too much of the upcoming content with the DLC, so maybe it might be worth skipping it to avoid ruining any surprises.
Server offline this morning and new patch available
In the meantime, this morning FromSoftware has started a maintenance program on the Elden Ring servers in view of the imminent launch of Shadow of the Erdtree which will continue until midday, barring unforeseen circumstances. The substantial patch 1.12 has also been published which brings with it new hairstyles and changes to the inventory display which will certainly be appreciated by all players, even those who do not purchase the DLC.
Before leaving you, we remind you that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will be available starting tomorrow, Friday 21 June. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review of this unmissable expansion created by FromSoftware.
#Lets #ready #Elden #Ring #Shadow #Erdtree #FromSoftwares #spectacular #launch #trailer
Leave a Reply