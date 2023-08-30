Show “Let’s get married!” returned to the air of Channel One

Program “Let’s get married!” after a long break, she returned to the air of Channel One. The leading places were again taken by actress Larisa Guzeeva and matchmaker Roza Syabitova. Their transfer partner, despite many rumors about which celebrity will take this place, was an artificial intelligence named Mendelsohn.

I am Larisa Guzeeva, this is “Let’s get married!” Let’s love again, marry again, be together again! Larisa Guzeevahost of the show “Let’s get married!”

“We’ll have to pick up three suitors at once”

The new episode of the show was divided into two parts: the first was released on August 28, the second on August 29. The first episode turned out to be very nostalgic: cuts with funny moments of the show, which turned 15 in 2023, were shown on the air, and the presenters reminisced.

The most frequently asked question is whether we really have everything here or not. If people from the street played like that, as they weep here, worry, everyone would be given an Oscar. Therefore, to prove that we had everything in truth and for real, is it possible only with what? childbearing Larisa Guzeevahost of the show “Let’s get married!”

According to Syabitova, in the first five years of the program’s existence, couples formed thanks to Let’s Get Married! had 87 children. “Now it’s much more,” the matchmaker boasted.

The word was given to artificial intelligence. “There are excellent holiday statistics for our 15th anniversary. This is the 2794th edition of the Let’s Get Married! 11,176 people participated in the program, 8,382 surprises were shown, 5,588 bouquets of flowers were presented, and over the 15 years of the program’s existence, the presenters on the air ate 329 kilograms of food donated by the participants,” Mendelsohn said.

The heroine of the new issue is 31-year-old plastic surgeon Yana from St. Petersburg. She immediately presented the main requirement for the groom – his monthly income should not be less than one million rubles. She clarified that she earns exactly this amount, and wants the chosen one to receive no less.

Bride Jan. Shot from the show “Let’s get married!” Frame: Let / YouTube

In response, Syabitova stated that initially in the questionnaire the bride indicated the desired income of the groom in the amount of 300 thousand rubles. “You’ll have three at once [женихов] pick up,” the matchmaker joked.

“How do you talk about the dead”

Denis, a 34-year-old businessman, was the first to come out to the bride. The man said that he lives in a hotel because he does not have an apartment. When asked by Syabitova if he receives a million rubles a month, the participant of the show replied that sometimes he manages to earn more, sometimes less.

As a surprise, he invited the bride to the stage and invited her to drink champagne, and then break the glasses for good luck. The idyll was overshadowed by Mendelssohn, saying that the man had problems with taxes. Yana herself admitted that Denis did not impress her. She stated that she considers it frivolous that the groom lives in a hotel.

Shot from the show “Let’s get married!” Frame: Top TV Shows / YouTube

The second contender for the heart of Yana was 29-year-old Andrei. He, like Yana, works as a plastic surgeon and earns a million rubles a month. However, he also does not have his own housing – the hero of the program rents a townhouse. When it came time to show the surprise, he gave the bride a large bouquet of roses and offered to distribute the flowers to everyone in the studio.

“I really liked the young man, good, sincere,” Yana shared her impressions of the groom. “You are talking about a dead man,” Syabitova interrupted the bride

Next came 29-year-old Roman, head of the construction site in his father’s company. He honestly admitted that he did not earn a million rubles a month. The groom also noted that he is fond of stand-up. His surprise for the bride was a performance with a humorous monologue.

I can’t ignore you, Rosa. Look amazing. You are just a candy with cognac, I swear to you. You are right in color and smell. And by the way, Roza is the first person in Russia who asked how much you earn before it became mainstream. That’s cool too, by the way. fiance Romanabout the host Rosa Syabitova

Both presenters advised the bride to opt for the second groom, plastic surgeon Andrey, and in the end, the bride chose him.

“People don’t want to get to know each other”

After the show’s release, many remained dissatisfied with the fact that artificial intelligence took the place of the third leader.

“This talking mouth on the table is generally stupid, an astrologer and a simple third leader is very necessary”, “The leaders out of greed probably do not take the third leader, it is very uninteresting to look at the two leaders”, “What do you need Mendelssohn for?” left comments by dissatisfied users

Some viewers in the comments on the show’s Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) they wrote that they really want to see the astrologer Vasilisa Volodina in the show again. “She can’t choose: wallet or life. We chose life, ”Guzeeva said in response to these requests, accompanying the message with a laughing smiley.

Related materials:

Thus, the presenter recalled the statement of her former colleague, who left the program at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “The disease, as if cornered and said: “Trick or treat?” I chose life, and someone chose a wallet, ”Volodina later recalled about her dismissal.

Some of the people who watched the release criticized Yana for demanding that the groom earn at least a million rubles, and asked brides and grooms to be invited to the program with more modest requests. “The bride is pretty, but with such requests she will never see real female happiness! They love not for something, but in spite of. And then immediately the requirement is to earn a million. Family happiness is not bought for money, ”one of them shared his opinion.

Looking at such brides and grooms, people generally don't want to get acquainted YouTube user @suristorm.6454

However, there were those who were delighted with the return of “Let’s get married!” broadcast. “Great to be back! Finally!”, “Hurrah! Welcome back!”, “To the presenters of great health, thank you for opening the season and the program. All the best,” they wrote.

Why did the audience love the show?

The dissatisfaction of some viewers was also caused by the fact that they were accustomed to a much sharper transmission format. On the air “Let’s get married!” the presenters more than once entered into a verbal skirmish with the brides and grooms. Guzeeva and Syabitova honestly told the participants what they thought of them, because of which conflicts often occurred. For example, in one issue, Syabitova swore at a bride who came to the show dressed as a cow. Another issue was remembered by the audience for the fact that the bride refused to choose the groom and left the studio, but before that she shouted obscenities at the presenters.

There were also curious cases: for example, a participant in the program tried to show a striptease and broke the table, and the bride frightened the groom with large lips enlarged with injections. Once, the former heroine of the show, 60-year-old millionaire Dorothy, almost broke the airwaves by trying to kidnap her fiancé.

Shot from the show “Let’s get married!” Frame: 1tv.ru

On the set of the show, Guzeeva could scold the participants for a particular lifestyle that she considered wrong. For example, she criticized the bride, who works as a webcam model, for her professional choice and called for a change in the field of activity. The presenter also made another heroine, who came to the program drunk, swear that she would no longer drink alcohol.

Some conflicts with the participants in the program brought Guzeev to tears. One of these cases occurred on the set of the release of the program, where the presenter quarreled with the mother of one of the brides. The actress tried to explain to the woman that she needed to stop patronizing her daughter, but she did not listen to her.

I thought I’d go crazy. My blood pressure went up. I tried to convince her that this is not right, this is your daughter, and your daughter has one life. (…) I tried but I couldn’t Larisa Guzeevahost of the show “Let’s get married!”

In addition, popular Internet freaks managed to light up in the project, for example, bloggers Oleg Mongol and Kirill Tereshin, also known as Bazooka Hands, showman Stas Baretsky and scandalous model Olesya Malibu. There, the ex-husband of TV presenter Ksenia Borodina Kurban Omarov and musician Slava Marlow (real name Artem Gotlib) tried to find love there.

Syabitova, speaking about the specific choice of the guests of the show, assured that the program reflects modern realities. “We are not a television marriage agency, we are a program about the problem of loneliness, so we always respond to fashion trends. Everything that happens, all the changes that occur, are with us, ”the TV matchmaker explained.

Why over “Let’s get married!” scoffed Garik Kharlamov?

The show has repeatedly become the object of ridicule from the Comedy Club resident, comedian Garik Kharlamov. In social networks, he periodically publishes humorous videos, where he makes fun of the heroes of the Let’s Get Married! and her leaders. Once he even joked that he could create the opposite program – “Let’s get a divorce!” – and change his name to Guzey Larisov.

Shot from the show “Let’s get married!” Frame: Top TV Shows / YouTube

In response, Guzeeva turned to the comedian in one of the episodes of the program. She complained that Kharlamov “just got sick” of her with his jokes. The presenter also dedicated the story of the heroine of the program to the star of the Comedy Club, who faced an attack of flatulence on a date.

Why “Let’s get married!” taken off the air?

“Let’s get married!” was removed from the broadcasting grid of Channel One along with a number of other entertainment programs in February 2022. The channel explained this decision by the desire to focus on showing socio-political programs. In September 2022, variety shows began to gradually return to the air.

Against this background, rumors have repeatedly appeared on the network that “Let’s get married!” closed forever, but Channel One denied them each time. The fact that the program will again begin to be shown on the air was announced by the general director of the TV channel Konstantin Ernst on June 15. Filming of the new episodes of the program began on June 19.

The host of the show “Let’s get married!” Rosa Syabitova Photo: Sergey Fadeichev / TASS

At the same time, the audience was warned that the program “Let’s get married!” will now be devoted exclusively to creating a family, and only those people who really want to find a soul mate and start a family will become participants in the show. “Less banter, more useful work,” this is how the program on Channel One was described.

On the first day of shooting, Guzeeva crossed the film crew and admitted that she wanted to cry with happiness.