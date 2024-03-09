Welcome back! Let's Get Evil is a monthly series for Eurogamer Supporters in which Bertie rampages through games being as evil as he can. It sounds easy, but is it? And how much freedom does each game afford in this area? There's only one way to find out.

Note, spoilers will naturally occur here as Bertie gets further and further through Baldur's Gate 3. Currently, he's dealing with events in Act 2 and into the beginning of Act 3, particularly those pertaining to the Dark Urge.

I've come a long way from the day I woke up with no recollection of who I loved or who I was, with only murderous desire in my heart. I've butchered my way towards some kind of understanding. I know now I am the Slayer, a literal monster as well as a metaphorical one – a towering monstrosity of many arms and claws and spines and horns. A beast lives inside of me, mine to manifest when I choose, and it years for blood and destruction as I do. Pity the poor people of Baldur's Gate 3. Pity the poor companions who adventure with me. Are any safe from the vortex of harm swirling around me?