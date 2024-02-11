Welcome back! Let's Get Evil is a monthly series for Eurogamer Supporters in which Bertie rampages through games being as evil as he can. It sounds easy, but is it? And how much freedom does each game afford in this area? There's only one way to find out.

Note, spoilers will naturally occur here as Bertie gets further and further through Baldur's Gate 3. Currently, he's dealing with events in Act 2, particularly those pertaining to the Dark Urge.

Oh you're back, and you've come to see what new evil I will wreak. Throaty cackle. Well settle in because this tale is going to be… transformative.