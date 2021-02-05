For more than 150 years, these atavistic feelings have crossed us and prevented, in a foundational stage in our history, the Constitution of 1853 from consolidating the passage from one country to one nation. One reason for this foundational setback is that the province of Buenos Aires, perhaps the most important district in the country at that time, did not participate in the constituent convention.

These historical hates and fears have names and surnames Bartolomé Miter vs Justo José de Urquiza, Julio Argentino Roca vs Leandro N. Alem, Hipólito Yrigoyen vs José Félix Uriburu, Pedro Eugenio Aramburu vs Juan Domingo Perón.

I call the aforementioned leaders privileged actors, because hatred and fear are of the personal order. They basically obey human vanity, in this case conveyed through the political struggle for power.

This warlike logic must mutate into a playful logic governed by dialogue, which is what makes it possible to meet the different other without the confrontation being to the death.

On October 12 there were verbal clashes between those who attended a banner against the national government and those who defended it, Photo: Marcelo Carroll.

As the annihilation of the other is left out of the game, the confrontation becomes civilized, civic and situated within what we call civilization. As a result of this operation violence disappears and with it also hatred and fear.

Dialogue is scoring a goal against hatred. We are not yet a nation; hatred is that which has made it impossible for too long.

Let’s legally bind ourselves to dialogue as a foundational possibility of establishing a Nation.

Daniel Maccagnoni

About education and the Argentine future

I want us Argentines to be aware that the future of the next generations depends to a great extent on the level of health and education of the children and young people of today who will be the adults of tomorrow. Unfortunately, a high percentage of them (aggravated by the pandemic) are poor; their diet is not the best, on which their brain development depends. In education – which half a century ago was one of the best in Latin America – in 2020 we were one of the few countries that did not have face-to-face classes.

Today I read that there are political-union debates about the start of classes. I hope they start, in the same way that the students request it, because we cannot continue losing study hours. Let us have the greatness to start classes in a timely manner, a requirement of the most basic of progress and social justice in countries: education.

For the future of the country and with respect for our hero Sarmiento, let us continue with his example. The future of the country and of the next generations depends on the current leaders. I hope that we are patriots and give priority to essential values, before sector values. We must all join forces to get out of this.

Cdor. Luis Elbaum

Stop being the first in everything and see reality

And if we stopped being the first to vaccinate, the best in managing the pandemic, in believing that we are a rich country, that a harvest saves us and we would see ourselves as we are. No classes, no internet connection for the majority of students, with half the population poor, no meat eating in a cattle country, with difficulty properly feeding people in an agricultural country.

Perhaps with a stroke of reality we would begin to work on solutions and not on blaming, the cracks do not help, they hinder and today the needs are many and urgent. Enough of thinking about what they say we are and really seeing us. We lost industries due to bad policies, that we import with one government or live with the same with another. Improvisation gets us nowhere, only long-term planning will. For which the integration of political parties for the same purpose is what will employ so many loose labor that until now it can only hope for a plan.

Let’s not dream of what we are not, let’s work to be that country we deserve one day.

Susana mastronardi

“Formosa is not Venezuela, but how is it like it?”

All the times that I have read or heard that our country is inevitably heading to a destination like Venezuela, my own reasoning has denied it. That there are thousands of Venezuelans on the edge of the border to emigrate is only a photographic coincidence with the thousands who camped for months to enter Formosa. On Venezuela, people absolutely prove like the socialist Michelle Bachelet have subscribed that “millions of people are in severe food insecurity”, “that there is a strategy aimed at repressing and criminalizing those who criticize the Government” and it could continue.

In Formosa, the figures for poverty and hunger are inhumane and if what happened to the two councilors is not repressing those who think differently, they want to look without seeing. In Formosa, being suspected of Covid and being poor is enough to be locked up in an isolation center and even forced to stay 30 days against any global health indication.

When do we as a society or as individuals naturalize such aberrations on our compatriots? Has it also started like this in Venezuela? Our leaders and officials should speak out and find out who is who. Let us show those who perversely maintain that we are going to Venezuela, that appearances are deceiving.

Lic. Silvio Garbarz

Worried about an oil project

If someone told me that they are going to look for oil in the sea, off the coast of Mar del Plata, I would think that that person is crazy. But, incredibly, Greenpeace is announcing that the permits have already been issued and will begin drilling soon. One wonders what will happen to the sea, the beach and the fishing. Did anyone think of the terrible social and environmental consequences that an eventual oil spill would cause in the maritime zone adjacent to Mar del Plata? Has anyone consulted the people of Mar del Plata on this matter? Was an environmental impact study done?

The slightest common sense indicates that if there were a spill, it would seriously affect animals, water, tourism, fishing, beaches and the coast. Nothing could be more tragic. There is still time to rectify and prevent such nonsense from being carried out.

Patrick oschlies

Between crime prevention and traffic controls

In the province of Buenos Aires, crimes have been increasing. For this reason, it is not understandable the role that the Buenos Aires Police is fulfilling with traffic controls in the Conurbano. I qualify them as “ridiculous” because the search for certain requirements that the law provides to circulate (VTV, fire extinguishers …) is a matter that corresponds to the Traffic Directorates and their inspectors. The Police must intervene in the prevention and fight against crime.

The control of the provincial Police – supported by the local ones – of the documentation to circulate has become excessive. This highlights once again the inefficiency of the municipalities’ Transit directorates, characterized by the spectacular application of fines, all of them to raise funds. I include the cheating cameras whose testing is uncertain, and the absent as always traffic education that today should be a State policy. The saddest thing is to see the Police and the Gendarmerie doing the job of traffic inspectors.

Fabio Abraham

