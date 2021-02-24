After the announcement of the next Resident Evil 8 Village many fans went berserk due to one of the franchise’s newest villains, known as Lady Dimitrescu. Who beyond scaring us, made a large part of the community think that they ‘really wanted to be caught’.

While we think about how this could affect the gameplay of the next RE, and how is that Capcom He did not imagine the repercussion that the design of this vampire would have? witch? We are going to dismiss the hype that has been gradually calming down in recent weeks.

(Although we do not doubt that he will return chen the game is released, this coming May 7).

That said, surely you saw from the first improvised cosplays to those of the most elaborate, like this one that we will show you, courtesy of the artist from Instagram Alice, who can you find like @alice_with_cats:

A cosplay with all the necessary production for the perfect Lady Dimitrescu

The first thing you may notice is that in addition to having perfectly replicated the outfit of this villain: color of the dress, flower ornament, the same type of necklace and a really striking top hat, there are also her terrifying claws with which will kill players more than once.

We have no evidence, but no doubts either.

These are one of the elements that to the first versions of cosplay of Lady Dimitrescu They were missing but … well, we think it’s still not scary.

And if you go to the gallery of this photo session you will realize that in reality this character awakens other types of instincts in users.

You are one of them? Or rather of those who do not understand why the tall woman of Resident Evil Village is it so popular?



