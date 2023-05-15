What are the bigger video games ever, in terms of occupied space on the data storage media of our consoles and PCs, naturally after theinstallation?

The Twinfinite magazine has compiled the ranking of top fifteen, updated on May 11, 2023, with truly stratospheric numbers. Most of the positions are occupied by titles belonging to the PS4 / Xbox One generation, although there are several much more recent ones, such as Forspoken and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

However, the record is firmly in the hands of Ark: Survival Evolvedwhich really surpasses anyone in terms of occupied space, considering that with its 400GB it occupies more than double the space of the already generous second position.

However, let’s see the complete ranking: