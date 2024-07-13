Sonora.- For several days, relatives and authorities They are looking for the young girl Light Alicia Villa Rodriguez, of 16 years oldand everyone’s help is requested for try to locate her.

In a file of Amber Alert Sonorain the summary of facts, it is detailed: “The July 2nd 2024, she was last seen Teenager LIGHT ALICIA VILLA RODRIGUEZsixteen (16) years of age, who in the course of the afternoon left his home Located in the Casa Blanca subdivision in the city of Nogales, Sonora; his whereabouts are still unknown. Therefore, it is considered that the life or physical integrity of the missing person could be in imminent danger.”

Among Luz Alicia’s characteristics it is indicated that she is 1.61 meters tall, weighs 56 kilos, has a light brown complexion, medium-sized dark brown eyes, thick black eyebrows, long straight black hair dyed blue, medium mouth, thin lips, and as particular signs she has moles on the right side of her face and braces on her teeth.

If anyone knows any reliable information about the location of Luz Alicia, please call (662) 289 88 00 extension 15512, or call 911 for emergencies.