A moving interview that of the influencer Soleil and her mom Wendy, who together told of how they are dealing with a disease that has occurred several times in their lives. Unfortunately women have to face the canceras they told the microphones of Verissimo, in Silvia Toffanin’s living room.

The first diagnosis dates back to 2007. After treatment and the hope of defeating the monster, the breast cancer recurred in 2012. 10 years later, here’s another relapse. Sun is always next to mom Wendy at this moment it is certainly not easy for both of us.

Some cells have metastasized in the pelvis and now my mother is fighting again.

These are the words of the young woman 28 year old influencer who is moved to remember all the times they had to fight together against neoplasia, now treated through immunotherapy which allows cancer cells to be treated in a targeted way.

When mom got sick for the first time I was very young. Losing one of my parents has always been one of my biggest nightmares and only today I can talk about it. Today, however, I find strength in my maturity.

You know that you are my idol, I take an example from you constantly.

These are the words of the young 28-year-old, echoed by those of her mother:

I am very proud of my daughter, especially as a human being.

The influencer is single today and is currently dedicating himself a lot to his mother, who needs her: