Accidents do occur. And if they do, you might have to pay for car repairs, injuries, and possibly higher insurance premiums. Driving safely can significantly reduce your insurance premium and keep you and your family safe. The following are seven common car accidents and ways to avoid them:

1. Rear-end Collisions

Auto insurance claims are frequently brought about by rear-end collisions. These collisions can frequently be avoided, whether you are the driver who collides with the vehicle in front of you or the driver who collides with the vehicle behind you. Take into consideration the following suggestions:

• Maintain your distance. To safely stop, drive far enough behind the car in front of you. This is especially true when the weather is bad. Remain something like three seconds behind the vehicle in front of you, and longer in the event that you’re in a heavier vehicle. When the weather is bad, extend the timing.

• Drive with care. Keep away from circumstances that could compel you to utilize your brakes abruptly. You may be rear-ended if a driver is following you too closely or is not paying attention.

• Avoid getting sidetracked. Never take your eyes off the street to eat, read an instant message or track down your telephone. On the off chance that the driver in front of you stops unexpectedly, it just requires a second or less of not focusing on backside their vehicle.

• Never drive while intoxicated or drowsy. When you are tired or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you are more likely to make mistakes while driving.

2. Damage to a parked vehicle

Another frequent cause of vehicle damage: having another car hit a parked vehicle. Whether you’re leaving your vehicle in a parking garage or out and about, do whatever it may take to assist with keeping away from left fender benders and cases. Some suggestions are as follows:

• Go the extra mile. Avoid parking in a parking lot’s busiest area. All things being equal, select a space away from weighty traffic. You’ll contribute to lowering your risk of being struck by another vehicle.

• Use every inch of space. Always park in the middle of a parking area. If your car is too close to a parking line, you should move it. It will help prevent other vehicles from hitting your car as they enter or exit adjacent parking spaces. Additionally, it may assist in minimizing door dings.

• When you can, park in a garage. When you’re not driving it, keep it in a secure location.

• Street-smart parking. Avoid parking in areas with busy intersections, tight turns, or driveways. Different drivers may not see your vehicle and could side-swipe it while cruising by.

3. Single-vehicle Losses

Single-vehicle losses include rollovers, accidents while driving off-road, and collisions with road barriers, debris, or animals. Contributing to their prevention is simple.

• Drive appropriate for the climate. On a rainy, snowy, or icy day, drive at speeds that allow you to maintain control, even if yours is the only vehicle on the road. Before the season begins, refresh your winter driving skills and learn how to avoid hydroplaning on flooded roads.

• Be attentive at all times. Even if you’re the only person on the road, you shouldn’t eat, text, or make hands-free phone calls while driving. No one can tell when conditions could change.

• Do not drive too quickly. Over the past two decades, approximately one third of all motor vehicle fatalities have been caused by speeding1. To put it simply, speeding is dangerous even when there are no other people in the vicinity.

4. Damage to the Windshield

Many drivers are unaware that windshield chips and cracks can help prevent car accidents. The majority of windshield damage results from other vehicles throwing rocks and stones into the air. Keep away from cars and trucks to help prevent this damage.

Additionally, when snow plows are dropping salt or other granular substances, do not drive behind them. A few pieces are sufficiently huge to cause chips and breaks.

5. Accidents at intersections

Another location where accidents frequently occur is at intersections. Drivers who are distracted might miss traffic lights that change from green to yellow to red. Or on the other hand they don’t see vehicles stopping prior to making turns.

Practice protective heading to assist with staying away from mishaps. After the light turns green, check to see if anyone is passing through the intersection. Keep an eye out for drivers who are going too fast to pass a yellow light at a cross street. Avoid taking chances when approaching a yellow light by being cautious.

6. Theft of a Parked Vehicle

No matter where you park your vehicle, there is always a chance that it will be broken into. Still, there are things you can do to help keep your car from getting hurt in the first place. Keep in mind that you may be able to claim a loss on your homeowner’s insurance policy for items stolen from your vehicle. Your auto insurance will cover any damage to your vehicle that occurs during a break-in.

• Never leave your valuables in a car that is parked. Thieves will take advantage of anyone who can see them. Take valuables with you, lock them in the trunk or place them in your glove box.

• Never park in a dark area. All things being equal, track down spaces in sufficiently bright regions. If you intend to park before sunset, prepare in advance.

7. Accidents While Backing

Out of a Parking Space Accidents can occur when backing out of a parking space or your driveway.

Avoiding backing up in the first place is the best way to avoid accidents while backing up. Whenever the situation allows, park in a way where you will not need to uphold into traffic, for example, getting through or maneuvering into a parking space.

While there are many things you can do to help prevent collisions, theft, injuries, and vehicle damage, the unanticipated does happen.