Picture: BMW Group Classic

It all started with the R 32. On September 28, 1923, the first motorcycle model from the Bavarian Motor Works was presented to the public at the German Motor Show in Berlin. Exactly one hundred years later to the day, the company wants to open its new “world of experience” at the production site in Berlin. On the premises of the Spandau motorcycle factory, a “comprehensive brand experience” is to be offered on an area of ​​around 1000 square meters, as announced by motorcycle boss Markus Schramm. Interactive product presentations, factory tours, gastronomy, workshops, conferences and concerts are part of the concept. Two days after the opening ceremony on September 28th, the “BMW Motorrad Welt” will open to visitors. (ll.)