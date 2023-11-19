The Michelin Guide 2024, just presented, has been generous with Italy which boasts 13 Three Star restaurants, after the promotion of chefs Norbert Niederkofler (Brunico) and Fabrizio Mellino (Nerano, Amalfi Coast). A further recognition of the excellence of our cuisine. Will we feel the same pride if (knock on wood) and when we compete in football with the rest of Europe at Germany 2024? Let’s try to consider our courses, in light of the last performance against North Macedonia.