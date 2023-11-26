Italy took to the streets against violence against women. Football has done its part and, even today, it will do so: red marks on the faces of the players, red the ball that rolled in Serie B. Red blood, red card: violence must absolutely be expelled from every form of relationship . Football has made its powerful communicative and emotional strength available. Also because he is a party to the matter, certainly not an external observer. It is risky territory, because the athletes are young and beautiful, their appeal is amplified by popularity and, pampered in an artificial environment, they can harbor a dangerous feeling of omnipotence and impunity. Aftershave heroes who never have to ask and believe they can take everything. Manolo Portanova was sentenced to 6 years in the first instance for gang rape against a student from Siena. Protests from the Bari fans meant that the striker’s move to Reggiana was scuttled, despite the dissent of feminists and fans who returned their season tickets. For the same reasons, former AC Milan player Robinho was sentenced to 9 years, also considered guilty by the Supreme Court of the gang rape of an Albanian girl in Milan. The episode dates back to 2013. The Prosecutor’s Office asked for 9 years for the Brazilian Dani Alves, former Juve player, for the alleged rape of a girl in a nightclub in Barcelona. Last September, the Brazilian national team excluded Antony, a Manchester United striker, from their squad after his ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence. The Spoon River of footballers against women could continue for a long time. The opportunity to include, by law, an hour of emotional and sexual education in schools has been discussed for some time in Parliament. It would also be appropriate to include it in the youth sectors, especially in those of the most prestigious clubs, to help the kids manage their small popularity right from the start; the effect, for example, that a prestigious suit can have on the circle of friends. Alongside the tactical sessions with the coaches, plan meetings, perhaps with a psychologist, in which the kids share their emotions, their anxieties, talk and listen, learn to relate to others and convince themselves that talent is not a pass for privileges and does not elevate them above his less gifted teammates in football. Because football, sport in general, can become a distorting mirror that alters the perception of reality, but it remains the best educational training ground available to young people. Sport teaches respect: for teammates, for the opponent, for the rules; sport teaches that defeat is not a failure, but only a path to growth. A boy who grows up training respect and acceptance of defeat will be less likely to resort to violence when faced with a no or the difficulties of a relationship.