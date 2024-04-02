“Let's do the bunga bunga, get naked.” Cogne, a 65 year old enslaved

Cogne, a 65 year old's nightmare. His tenants raped him. The police find out everything

“Suffered gruesome violence“, notes the investigating judge, video footage from the video surveillance circuit of the house. The case came to light because the victimexhausted, played at the barracks on February 21st carabinieri Of Cogne and reported everything to the military, at which point the attacks were triggered arrests. Thus – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the nightmare ended for a man 65 years old. The man, as well as the owner of the house, had been reduced to slavery from his two tenantsa couple from Caltanissetta, she is 64 and he is 57. In the videos acquired by the police, the evidence of the suffered ten acts of violence by the victim. The woman also participated in the rapes: “Now let's get nasty, this way you make my husband happy. Get undressed today let's do bunga bunga. AND you have to entertain me“. These are some of the phrases that the couple said to the unfortunate 65-year-old.

He begged them: “I feel bad, don't rape me“. The last time was on December 18th when I discovered what was happening in the apartment in Cogne cameras placed in the apartment they reflect one of the ten acts of violence suffered by the owner of the house. Wife and husband originally from Caltanissetta, are thus accused – continues Il Corriere – of reduction into slavery. Abuse lasted for months against the man, owner of the apartment that the couple had rented in June in Cogne. Last March 26th the two were arrested by the police. The court's decision Turin is expected on April 4th. The defense of the two suspects will not be simple because the order signed by the investigating judge contains some of the hundreds of details purchases from the carabinieri of the provincial command of Aosta since the beginning of the investigations.