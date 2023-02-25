The party in power is forging a electoral fraud. and as the National Electoral Institute (INE) gets in the way, wants to finish him off. That is the reason for the unconstitutional changes that the ruling party has approved since the Union Congress, trying to subdue the popular will and exterminate the opposition, but we are not going to allow it.

After decades of constant progress and effective improvement of our electoral framework, today Mexico has a constitutionally autonomous body, which is essential to enforce the verdict of the polls through transparent, reliable, legitimate and impartial electoral processes.

All the political parties have won and lost in the electoral processes organized by the INE, because the citizens have decided so and because that is the essence of democracy. However, the party that in 2018 won the presidency of the Republic in a context of electoral competition, today shows its democratic disloyalty to the population and State institutions.

Morena seeks by all means to weaken the electoral referee to snatch from the bad what it is not possible to endorse by the good: citizen trust. And it is that after 51 months of government there are no results to boast about and many accounts to render to an impoverished, sick population, anguished by unemployment and insecurity and very disappointed.

Not only has the government failed to fulfill all of its campaign promises, but it has taken basic public services from society such as Seguro Popular, childcare centers, community kitchens, support for housing, temporary employment, protection for people in need, scholarships and dogma-free education, causing millions of people to fall into poverty.

Morena knows that she is a resounding failure in government and that is why she seeks to rig the 2024 electoral process.

It is the duty of all Mexicans to care for and defend democracy that allows us not only to freely elect our authorities and popular representatives, but also to enjoy freedom, defend ourselves from any abuse of power, freely choose our way of life and develop our potential. to the fullest.

Yesterday it was Seguro Popular, FONDEN, ranches, shelters and Prospera, today the INE and the Electoral Tribunal, tomorrow what’s next? Universities, INAI, Bank of Mexico, Supreme Court of Justice, Chamber of Deputies or Senate? For authoritarians, everything that implies control gets in the way.

But in the face of these attempts by Morena, they must be clear that in Mexico there is a lot of citizenship, a strong institutional resistance, a united opposition and an inalienable democratic vocation that will not allow the group in power to end democracy.

