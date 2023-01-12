Businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores, said on Tuesday (Jan 10, 2023) that he has a clear conscience about the acts of extremists on January 8.

The businessman released an official note accompanied by a video on Havan’s profile on Instagram declaring that he did not support, donate, participate or encourage acts of violence.

Watch (2min21s):

Hang claimed to have been criticized for having “disappeared” of social networks. The businessman’s profiles had already been “knocked down“ in August 2022 after a PF (Federal Police) operation.

In the video, the owner of Havan showed a note released on November 1st stating that they are “false rumours, photos, audios and videos circulating on social networks” about your involvement with “road or highway stoppage movements” after the result of the 2nd round, on October 30th.

The businessman also said he did not “nothing wrong” is that “During the election campaign, [fez] donations to the candidate who most [se] identified”referring to the former Chief Executive Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The owner of Havan said that “we have a new president, a new government” and asked people “Cheers for the pilot”the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In addition, the owner of Havan asked for punishment for those involved in the January 8 acts. He stated that the actions “go against everything” what he “fight”. He also said that he didn’t “can accept what has been done”.

“May Brazil find peace, harmony, happiness, the jobs that our people always need and I will always be together. Let’s end the hate speech, people.”Hang said.

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3:00 pm on Sunday (January 8), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the coat of arms of the republic. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça” and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow Lula’s government.

Read the summary of events below:

AGAINST SQUID

Since the election results, radical Bolsonaro supporters have occupied barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in Brasilia.