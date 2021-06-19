As was said then in the United Nations, the practice of Yoga “offers a simple, accessible and inclusive means to promote health and the planet we share; yoga represents the unity of mind and body, thought and action ”.

The truth is that recently, neuroscientists around the world such as Dr. Richard Davidson, have made discoveries that more specifically address the ambiguous term of “promoting health”, and one of them is that of brain neuroplasticity, which stimulates directly this ancient practice.

From the outset, you have to know that the brain is made up of around 100 billion neurons that communicate with each other through millions of branches by nervous and electrical stimuli.

The key to brain complexity is that each of these 100 billion nerve cells processes its information and then connects with up to 50,000 other neurons to send and receive messages. As the portal lucialiencres.com explains, “this is what allows us to improvise, create new ideas, link different thoughts in a capricious way, get depressed; in short, to be different from the animal world ”.

The truth is that as we grow, these networks are created and modified according to what we are experiencing and learning. And this is where Yoga or Meditation in action comes in.

“Acts such as controlling, modifying and being aware of our breathing, aligning our body, performing postures with the awareness of what they represent, contracting some muscles and relaxing others; leaving the mind free of thoughts or living the present consciously, make our neural connections change ”.

The position we propose this week is Halasana, the Plow pose. In Halasana “the yogi seeks to direct his mind from the realm of the negative to absorb the positive that exists in his nature and in the creation that surrounds him.”

In the fourth chapter of the Yoga Sutras, reference is made to this kind of ‘plowing of the mind’: “Just as a farmer tills arable fields, preparing them for sowing and irrigation; We have to remove the obstacles and all those habits that in one way or another deviate us from the path of yoga practice. Only then can the mind be guided in the right direction ”. _

(With information from lucialiencres.com and issuu.com)

Marien Estrada

marien@caminoamarillo.net



@ marien_caminoa7