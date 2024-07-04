Blitz of the feminist movement “Bruciamo Tutto” against the inadequacy of the news on feminicides at the entrance of the Rai headquarters in Viale Mazzini.

An action, yet another, that comes after the shameful incursion on the steps of the Trevi Fountain.

The action

“The action – a note from the same movement reports – begins at 10:19, when 5 activists pass through the open gates of the Rai headquarters. Three of them stop in the avenue at the height of the horse statue, with their backs to the windows of the main entrance of the headquarters. One of them heads towards the statue and slowly places some dolls between the horse’s legs. Another of them, at the same time, scatters on the ground sheets of articles reporting news of feminicides”.

Red paint and slaps

“On the sheets – the movement continues – the parts of the article that reinforce the victimization of the executioner are underlined in red and crossed out. Once the sheets are finished spreading, this same person spreads red tempera on his hands and leaves his fingerprints around them. Next to them, the third activist explains why this non-violent direct action is being carried out, while holding a poster with the photos and names of the 42 women killed after Giulia Cecchettin. The poster is made following the style of the ‘walls of dolls’ that are found in various cities in Italy. In the center of the poster is the writing ’42 feminicides after Giulia’. After that, the person with the poster also approaches the statue where he reports an alternative narrative of the feminicides. The other two people in action film what happens. At 10:50 the police arrive and take away all the activists involved”.

Against feminicides

Alessandra during the action declared: “Every time there is a femicide the newspaper accompanies the tragedies with embarrassing, racist, misogynistic phrases that almost tend to justify or even make the executioner look like a victim. The death of these people must be honored and we want their true stories to be told”.