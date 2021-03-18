It could be said that the protagonist of the stories of Let’s be happy here, the first storybook of Vanina Colagiovanni, it is only one. However, it could also be read as a place visited by a group of women, traversed by a state of question that flies over the world, as a feminine questioning that has now become a sign of the time.

In the era of “deconstruction”, with couples who are not “until death do us part” but “until we part” and in a context of reformulation of romantic love, the woman behind the ten stories that make up the book It is, in a way, “the woman”, the one who looks inward to recognize who she truly is in front of her son, her ex-husband or how she positions herself in front of certain social mandates.

In The promise of a tornado, the story that opens the book, three women and a child are secluded in a house located in the countryside before the promise of a tornado. Neither the women nor the huge pine tree that stands in the center of the house’s garden are what they seem. Or, in any case, as with the lines of a good poem, they “mean” something other than what they are.

Good part of the story Some sundays it is a kind of diary or chronology of the encounters (and disagreements) between a woman and her ex-partner. In addition to occupying the place of discouragement and boredom in the collective imagination, many of the Sundays in the story coincide with the day of “transfer” of the son of both.

The moments leading up to this event, the moment of the meeting and the subsequent feeling of loneliness when closing the door of his apartment in the face of the “day off” of a separated mother and in the middle of her life, crossed more and more frequently by the question of the passage of time.

Cross a river, perhaps the best story of the volume, tells the unique journey of a couple trying to save a marriage. “Let’s be happy here” – the title of the book – is a phrase by the novelist Jean Rhys and serves as the epigraph for the story. But it is also a line of dialogue, when a husband asks his wife to forget for a moment the conjugal storm that they have dragged on for years.

Through a direct language, but one that does not escape elaborate constructions and subtle poetic images, Colagiovanni resonates notes of some of the most frequent dilemmas that mothers, wives and adolescents face.

Pc