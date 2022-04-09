We are not going to vote in the recall referendum this Sunday for multiple reasons.

1. It is a highly questioned legal figure from the point of view of political and democratic design, since presidential regimes collide with the dynamics of conflict that this law presupposes. Having established that 3 percent of the electoral roll can take away the president’s legitimacy and subject his continuation to universal scrutiny is absurd, since in the case of López Obrador he had a vote of more than 50 percent. Conceding that he could operate, they had to establish a threshold of at least 10 percent of the padrón.

2. In addition to its political defects, it is artificial that it is the president himself who promotes this absurdity and not the opposition.

3. The logic of common sense does not resist the discourse that legitimizes it. It is as if the owner of a restaurant required the authorities to survey their customers if they wish to continue as their consumers, or the director of a hospital asked the Ministry of Health to ask the users to see if they would run it. Something like this is seen when a president promotes with unprecedented belligerence to consult to see if they run him. There’s a cat locked up there, but in a cage because you can see what’s inside.

4. The instrument of mandate revocation was popularized in Latin America by Hugo Chávez and Evo Morales as a strategy for their continuous re-elections, whose ingredient is to annihilate the electoral arbitrator to place one in the way. That is precisely what is happening in Mexico. López Obrador and his ruling clique are preparing a kind of soft coup to perpetuate themselves in power. It is dangerous that they even try it openly and violating all regulations.

5. AMLO’s revocation exercise has been the pretext to be attacking and denigrating the National Electoral Institute and the Electoral Tribunal through budget cuts, smear campaigns, threatening them in court and taking them to political trials. Luckily they run into a wall.

6. The recall campaign has shown rulers, forced to obey the law by constitutional order, systematically dedicated to violating it, breaking electoral bans, using public money for dissemination, mobilizing bureaucrats during working hours, organizing rallies, replying in an obscene manner to the old PRI styles of electoral participation, but with an unprecedented cynicism.

7. The revocation has also been a breeding ground for political fanaticism, since the repeated propaganda of the presidential conference and the governors, and the permanent declarations of legislators, federal and local officials, have dented the common sense of millions of people who based on so many repetitions, they accept the irrational, the lies and are willing to give credit to so much quackery and garbage. A manipulable mass has been created, worthy of a totalitarian regime, which fortunately is not yet the majority in the country.

8. It is necessary to reject last week’s day of illegality and political savagery in which the supposed defense of the electrical reform and the promotion of the recall referendum throughout the national geography became, where ridiculous praises are poured out on López Obrador and demonizes the INE which places us in a risky abyss. As Jorge Ibarra Martínez wrote when describing the rally held at the Culiacán water park headed by Governor Rocha Moya: “all that was missing was a public bonfire to burn the Constitution and continue its cultural purge.”

9. The lopezobradoristas are entrenched in their logic of incivility and violation of the law. They must appreciate that sooner or later this attack against the institutions will have consequences. It seems that we are in a pack of barbarism since if the authority depreciates the law, what can criminals do?

#Lets #avoid #manipulation